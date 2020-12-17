Gogopdf: Top 3 PDF Tools That You Can Use For Free

Whether you like it or not, there will be times that you are going to need to edit your PDF files with best pdf tools. You might need to convert it to another file format, repair a damaged file, rotate pages, sign a document, and more. That is why it is important to have a go-to tool in mind whenever a need arises. You can always depend on Gogopdf for anything PDF related. With over 20 tools that you can use without paying, you will find what you need in this all-in-one website. Here are 3 tools that you can use for your files.

Convert Your PDF Files into another File Format

You can convert Word to PDF in only a few seconds. Aside from Word, you can also process your Excel files, Powerpoint, JPG, and HTML, and change the file format to PDF. Not all PDF websites have this tool, but you can also convert from PDF files! That’s right, you can turn your PDF files into an editable Word, Excel, or slideshow presentation. The process is similar, whatever file format you want to change. Go to the Converter tool, upload the file that you want to process, wait for Gogopdf to transform them for you, then download the final product to your device. You only need to follow four steps every time you convert.

Merge and Split Your Files

Do you have some files that you want to combine into a single PDF file? Or maybe you have a lot of files on your computer that is affecting the performance of your CPU? Then merging them might be the best solution to this. Having a lot of saved files can slow down your computer, and eventually incur more problems in the future, so it is best to address them by using Gogopdf’s Merge tool. To start organizing your e-files, go to Gogopdf and look for the Merge tool. Upload the files that you want to combine. You can pick more than two files when uploading. Before finalizing anything, rearrange the PDFs according to your preference of order. After that, click Merge and let Gogopdf do its job. After a few seconds, you should be able to download your merged files.

In contrast to merging files, there may be times that you need to split them. You will find the Split PDF tool useful when you need to delete some parts in a report, send specific pages, or organize your files. Instead of scanning the pages, you need, you can instead use Gogopdf’s Split PDF tool. To start, go to the tool then upload the file that you want to split. Choose which pages you want to extract then click Split. Wait for a few seconds, then download the new file. This is the best tool for those who are in a hurry.

eSign Your Documents

Thanks to technology, file sharing has become more efficient. This includes signing important documents and contracts. Say goodbye to the bureaucracy of paperwork, fax machines, and printers whenever you need to sign a document. With Gogopdf’s eSign PDF tool, you can efficiently and conveniently place your signature anywhere in the file. This website gives you a lot of options on how you can do this. First, you can upload your digital signature if you already have one on your device. You can also create one on the spot on the server. You can also type your initials and choose the fonts you would like to use.

To make things even more convenient, Gogopdf will track the document for you. In case there is more than one signee, you can let the server handle the rest. Send the document to another person after signing it. To make things faster for everyone, the server will give each signee a deadline for signing the document. Once all parties are done, Gogopdf will automatically send a link to download for all signees.

Improve Your Productivity with Gogopdf

Working on different file formats can be a breeze when you know which tools to use. That is why it is helpful to have a go-to online suite that can address all your file concerns, like Gogopdf. Thanks to this cloud-based tool, you can assure that all the files you process will be of its highest quality possible!