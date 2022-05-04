Everything You Need to Know About Pin Up App for India

Pin Up App for India: The Pin Up bookmaker debuted in 2016 and has shown tremendous success in a short time.

Carletta N.V, a Cyprus-based firm that has obtained the necessary Curacao license to accept sports betting, owns and operates the betting platform. It should be noted that Pin Up is a major gaming supplier, and you can make bets through an excellent smartphone app as well as the official website. It is enough to register one account to access both sports betting environments.

When it comes to the Pin Up download betting app, you can do so on the official website of the bookmaker. It’s worth mentioning that the operator provides both iOS- and Android-compatible versions of an application, so you can install it on any gadget that you may have. So you will be able to bet whenever you want. In this review, we will dive deep into the key features of Pin Up app India so that you get an idea of what to expect.

How Do I Sign Up for the Pin Up Indian Bookmaker?

Once on the main screen of the Pin Up app, you will see the “Login” and “Register” buttons in the top right corner of the first screen. In order to create an account, you just simply need to select the appropriate option to follow a simple procedure.

When you register for an account, you will be asked to submit a mobile phone number or an active email address. Both options are necessary to validate your contact information. Make sure that you indicate the right phone number as an SMS will be sent to it in order to authenticate your input. Once you validate the SMS, you will be asked to enter your e-mail address and check the box stating that you are at least 18 years old.

Bonuses and Promotions for Pin Up Users

After becoming a registered user of the Pin Up betting app, you get a welcome bonus to your sports betting account. The maximum bonus on the first deposit is 125 percent of the deposit amount and can reach up to a maximum of 25,000 INR (or an equivalent amount in another currency). Additionally, registered bettors of the Pin Up can take advantage of various cool features, such as:

The ability to add new events even after you’ve placed a wager;

The ability to change the bid with a single click;

Express bets feature;

Cash-out option in Pin-Up;

Cash-back on parlays and other special offers.

Betting Options With Pin Up App for India

Using a mobile app, players may place wagers on both pre-match and live events. Following that, let’s go through each of them in more detail so that you know if your target options as well covered.

Football fans will be happy to know that the bookmaker categorizes the most popular football competitions. The Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League are the two bright examples. This is done for the sake of bettors, which is especially relevant taking into account the variety of sports betting options. The most popular pre-match betting sports are listed below:

Football;

Formula One;

Hockey;

Basketball;

ESports;

Mixed Martial Arts;

Cricket;

And many more.

All in all. the most popular sports are well covered in the app. You can even find less popular disciplines, such as cycling, futsal, handball, golf, darts, table tennis, and others.

How to Download Pin Up Sports Betting App for Android?

You can find a mobile app for Android on the official website of the bookmaker; you can download the mobile application from there. The download is absolutely free and simple; it is enough to select the Pin Up apk file and click on download. The solution can be used smoothly on Android devices running version 4.4 and above.

How to Get Pin-Up App for India for iOS?

The Pin Up bet app installation process on iOS devices is as straightforward as possible. The software is accessible for download from the App Store and doesn’t require any special manipulations. The program is simple to download and install. It is only necessary to make sure the device’s operating system is at least 9.0. As a rule, you do not need more than 5 minutes to complete the download and installation process. No special skills are required either.