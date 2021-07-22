The first cricket club was formed in the year 1792 after the sport was introduced in India by the British sailors back in the 18th century.

History of the Indian Cricket Team

The Indian cricket team was officially established in the year 1926. The Indian cricket team became the sixth team to acquire the test cricket status after playing the first test match on 25th June, 1932 at Lord’s.

After 20 years since the first test match in 1932, the Indian cricket team experienced the taste of victory for the first time in the year 1952. Even though India wasn’t the strongest of teams during the initial stages, the Indian cricket team accelerated its pace and became one of the most powerful teams in the 1970’s after star players like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev joined the team.

The Indian Cricket Team’s Achievements

Over the years, the Indian team has evolved tremendously and their various achievements are a living proof of it.

Some of the notable achievements of the Indian team are listed below:

Victory in test matches in South Africa, Australia and England.

Second cricket team to win the World Cup following West Indies.

World Cup winner in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev.

World Cup winner in 2011 under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

One of the third teams after West Indies and Australia to win the World Cup trophy twice.

The Indian Cricket Team is the only team to win the World Cup trophy at home.

Winner of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 under MS Dhoni’s captainship.

Winner of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captainship.

Joint champions of 2002 ICC Champions trophy alongside Sri Lanka.

The Indian cricket team is a proud winner of the Asian Cup not once but seven times.

The Indian cricket team is one of the four teams to win all important ICC tournaments.

Winner of the ICC Test Championship.

Winner of the ICC ODI Championship.

Winner of ICC T201 Championship.

Proud winners of the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.

Notable Captains of the Indian Cricket Team till date

The first and the foremost captain of the Indian team was CK Nayudu, who had led the side in India’s first ever test match in the year 1932 at Lord’s.

The fourth captain of the Indian team, Lala Amarnath was the first captain to lead the team to its first ever victory in the Test series.

Under the captainship of Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, the Indian team had played the first ever ICC World Cup in 1975 and had achieved its first ODI victory against East Africa.

The Indian cricket team was led by renowned player Sunil Gavaskar in 47 test matches and 14 ODIs. Later he was superseded by legendary player Kapil Dev in the 1980’s who had led the Indian team to its first ever World Cup victory in the year 1983.

Under the captainship of Mohammad Azharrudin in 1989, the Indian team had tasted victory in 90 ODIs. Later, the Indian team was led by the one and only master blaster Sachin Tendulkar in 25 test matches and 73 Odis.

The Indian team was lead by Saurav Ganguly in the 2000’s and under his captainship the team had reached the ICC 2003 World Cup finals. India had also become the joint winner of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy under his leadership.

Saurav Ganguly was succeeded by Mahendra Singh Dhoni who then led the Indian cricket team to its second ICC World Cup victory in 2011 after defeating Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni has left a permanent mark in history as he is the only captain till date under whose leadership the Indian team had won all ICC trophies.

After Dhoni’s retirement, Virat Kohli took his place and has managed to prove his efficiency as the captain of the Indian team successfully as he has led India to 19 victories in Test cricket back to back.

Current members of the Indian Cricket Team

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice Captain: Rohit Sharma

Head Coach: Ravi Shastri

Members Role Virat Kohli Batsman Rohit Sharma Batsman Shikhar Dhawan Batsman KL Rahul Wicket Keeper Manish Pandey Batsman Mayank Agarwal Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman Shubham Gill Batsman Hardik Pandya All rounder Ravindra Jadeja All rounder Sanju Samson Wicket keeper Shardul Thakur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Youzvendra Chahal Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

This article has successfully provided an insight to the Indian team. The list of all the current members and some notable captains of the Indian team are mentioned in this article.