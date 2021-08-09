Neeraj Chopra rewrites history after winning gold at the Olympics

The 23-year-old athlete, Neeraj Chopra bagged gold in the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He managed to astound the whole world with his second throw of 87.58m in the finals. With this win, he has put an end to India’s 120-year-old wait for a medal in the track and field discipline.

On 7th August, Saturday Neeraj Chopra became the first-ever Indian to win a medal at the track and field discipline and the second Indian to win individual gold at the Olympics. The first individual gold at the Olympics was won by Abhinav Bindra in the men’s 10m air rifle at the Beijing Games in 2008.

Neeraj Chopra has won the 7th and the only gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. With this year’s win of 7 medals, India has exceeded its previous record of 6 medals at the London Games in 2012. The 23-year-old has rightfully taken the Indian Flag at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on the 8th of August.

Neeraj Chopra’s rewards after bagging gold at the Olympics

The government of Haryana has declared a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a state government job of class I category.

The government of Punjab has declared a cash reward of Rs 2 crore.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore.

The Manipur Cabinet has declared a reward of Rs 1 crore.

The IPL team Chennai Super Kings announced a reward of Rs 1 crore. Along with the cash award, CSK will be manufacturing a jersey with the number 8758 as a token of respect and honor to Neeraj Chopra.

Chairman of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra will gift Neeraj Chopra the new upcoming Mahindra SUV XUV700.

The Indian Educational Technology company, Byju’s will gift him a cash reward of Rs 2 crore.

Indigo, the Indian airline has offered unlimited free travel for a span of one year to the athlete.

Neeraj Chopra’s achievements to date

Event Award Year Olympics Gold Medal 2021 Asian Games Gold Medal 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal 2018 Asian Athletics Championships Gold Medal 2017 World U-20 Athletics Championships Gold Medal 2016 South Asian Games Gold Medal 2016 Current National Record Holder For 88.07 m 2021 Current World Junior Record Holder For 86.48 m 2016 Asian Junior Championships Silver Medal 2016

Neeraj Chopra: The Golden Boy of India

Neeraj Chopra was born on the 24th of December, 1997 to Satish Kumar and Saroj Devi. He was born in the village of Khandra, Panipat, Haryana. Neeraj Chopra has two sisters and his family was mainly from an agricultural background.

Neeraj Chopra made his debut at the Olympics this year itself. He was placed in the A group for the men’s javelin throw. He had outperformed the rest of the athletes and thereby made his way to the finals with a throw of 86.65 m. Neeraj Chopra developed the strategy to depend on his speed and to put pressure on the field with a powerful throw. He gained this knowledge after further experience on the field and discussions with his coach Bartonietz.

All the hard work and effort that Neeraj Chopra had put into the finals paid off. As a result, he bagged the gold medal and became the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra dedicated his gold medal to legendary runners Milkha Singh and P.T. Usha.