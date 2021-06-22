Preparation for FIFA World Cup 2022 all set into motion

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to be held in the month of November in the aforementioned year. The four week- long event will take place in Qatar from 21st November to 18th December.

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino travelled to Qatar and met up with the organisers of the event at the Al Bayt stadium to enquire on the progress and preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is going to be kick started on the grounds of Al Bayt stadium on the 21st of November. The venue can hold a capacity of 60,000 people and the coliseum was specifically delineated to simulate a traditional Arab tent. There in the stadium, Infantino played in a seven-a-side match. During his brief expedition to the country, the President described the preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as “impressive”.

FIFA President’s reflection on the groundwork for the event

After overseeing the progress in the preparations and playing a match himself, President Infantino said, “It is an absolute pleasure to play football in this amazing stadium, where on 21st November 2022 we will kick off the greatest FIFA World Cup ever.”

Taking note of the stadium he further added, “Al Bayt stadium is incredible: a true football stadium. It has a real football feel and a local touch. The tented shape makes it truly unique and the Arabic patterns in the roof are just beautiful. I am speechless.”

Even though the world is currently suffering from a pandemic, Qatar has made sure that they diligently carry on with their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The organisation had undertaken and implemented rigid health and safety measures to ensure the protection of the workers from Covid-19.

As of now Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City are the three thoroughly operating stadiums that have been inaugurated. The other three stadiums: Al Bayt, Al Rayyan and Al Thumama are in their culminating stages of construction. All the eight stadiums are set to be ready before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The final match is set to be held in the Lusail Stadium which has been completed almost up to 90 percent.

President Infantino was extremely impressed by Qatar’s dedication and hard work even during the pandemic. On this account he added, “I am very pleased with Qatar’s progress ahead of the tournament. We have seen the plans, but when you see the reality, it is even more impressive. Qatar has been able to continue to advance during the last six months while the world stood still, from infrastructure preparations to important developments such as the recent labour reforms announced by the government. If I was confident before, now I can say I am even more.”

Qatar’s feedback on their progress

The Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi reverberated the remarks made by President Infantino and said that he was proud of the foundations laid up by the country prior to the tournament.

After Gianni Infantino’s first visit to the stadium in Qatar in 2020, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi said, “It was a pleasure to welcome President Infantino to Al Bayt Stadium today. Al Bayt is particularly meaningful to us as it represents the town of Al Khor as well as the culture and history of Qatar through its special design. We’re all looking forward to the first ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being kicked in this stadium two years from now.”

The CEO of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, Naseer Al Khater said that Qatar was in great position when it came to the factor of world cup infrastructure. Almost all the constructions for the event have been completed up to 90 percent. Elaborating his comments he added, “At this point on the road to 2022, our focus is now shifting from delivering infrastructure to refining and optimising the detailed operational planning and fan experience for the tournament. We are also now significantly stepping up our promotion of the tournament to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to attend and enjoy this unique World Cup.”

Number of participating teams for the FIFA World Cup 2022 from each continent

Africa Asia Europe North, Central America and Caribbean South America Ocenia 54 teams 46 teams 55 teams 34 teams 10 teams 11 teams

Commencement of FIFA World Cup 2022 amidst the pandemic

In order to be able to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar has taken a firm decision, that is only the people who are fully vaccinated against the covid -19 virus will be allowed to attend the event.

Qatar has been vaccinating its citizens with the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. According to a covid-19 tracker Qatar has managed to devise at least 2.8 million doses which is supposedly enough to vaccinate approximately 50.8 percent of its population.

The officials of Qatar said that they hope to hold a tournament free of the virus and that they will be providing vaccinations to attendees who would’ve not been immunized by then. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said that even though most of the countries will be fully vaccinated by then, Qatar will still be taking necessary precautions to ensure the successful completion of the event. He added, “We are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in order to immunize and vaccinate some of those coming to Qatar.”

Overview of the FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA President Gianni Infantino in regard to the FIFA World Cup 2022 said, “In 2022, everything will be close by and fans from all nationalities will have the opportunity to gather in the same public areas and enjoy Qatar’s mild temperatures at this time of the year. It’s a World Cup like no other was or ever will be.”

Furthermore when it came to the tournament, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi said that their country is extremely proud to be able to host the Arab World and Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup in 2022. He added, “With that pride comes a sense of responsibility, and that factor has been enhanced since the world has had to come to terms with COVID-19. We are optimistic that by kick-off in November 2022, we’ll be ready to welcome fans from every continent here in Qatar to celebrate together, united by their shared passion for football.”

After overseeing all the precautions and measures taken to ensure the success of the FIFA World Cup 2022, it is safe to say that the event will be extremely enthralling and promising.