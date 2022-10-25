We can all agree that betting is like a hobby to many Bangladeshi players, since this activity does not only bring joy, but can also bring money. And, to be able to place bets at any place and time, people start downloading mobile applications for betting.

But, not all mobile apps are safe to use, since some of them steal money of its users, therefore, it’s important to find one that is safe and reliable.

We have carefully looked through at the online bookie market in Bangladesh, and wish to present to you Crickex app Bangladesh for Android.

Crickex App Bangladesh Review

The mobile application of Crickex Bangladesh is a great solution to those people who wish to use the functionality of Crickex on their Android mobile devices.

Crickex app Bangladesh is absolutely free to any Android user, but in return for you using it, will allow you to place bets on Sports and play Casino games.

The application provides push notifications about all the upcoming events on Sports and Casino games, which means you will not miss a single valuable bet regardless of where you are.

You will also not experience a single lag or crash in the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh Android, since the system requirements are low, and you will also be able to use Bengali as your main language, as well as BDT as your currency.

Download Crickex App for Android

Not all Android users of Crickex really know how to download and install the mobile application on their devices, so to make it easier, please, follow our step-by-step guide which we have prepared below:

Visit the official website of Crickex Bangladesh. You can use the mobile browser of your Android device to access the bookie; Open the Mobile Applications page. You can do so by pressing the “Mobile Applications” button, which is located on the main page of Crickex Bangladesh; Press “Android Download”. You will be able to find this button on the Mobile Applications page; Download Crickex apk . By pressing the Android Download button, the apk file will start downloading; Allow third-party installations. While the apk file is downloading, please, visit the settings of your Android device and switch third-party installations to “Allow”; Install the apk file. All that’s left to do is to open the apk file and press “Install”.

Now, you have the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh Android, and you can use it for betting on Sports and playing Casino games.

Sports Betting

Since the functionality of Crickex App Bangladesh is the same with the official website, you will have no problem placing bets on numerous Sports disciplines that Crickex Bangladesh provides.

The online bookie provides over 30 great Sports disciplines, and all of them have tons of odds and betting markets, which will let you win a lot of money with ease.

The Sportsbook of Crickex Android App includes:

Soccer;

Basketball;

eSports;

Volleyball;

Tennis;

Cricket;

Motorsports;

Football;

Table Tennis;

Horse Racing;

Baseball;

Ice Hockey and more.

All of these Sports, as well as many others, are also available in Live mode via the mobile app of Crickex Bangladesh Android.

Thanks to Live Sports, you will be able to place bets on Sports while the matches are going, as well as watch the flow of these matches and cheer for your favorite players.

Casino Games

The Casino section of Crickex Bangladesh is also present in the mobile application of Crickex Android Bangladesh. Once you open the Casino section of Crickex Android Bangladesh, all the most popular Casino games are presented to its users.

The Casino section includes software providers like Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Evolution Gaming and more, and you will be able to filter Casino games by:

Slot Games;

Table Games;

Poker;

Teen Patti;

Blackjack;

Roulettes;

Andar Bahar;

Dragon Tiger;

Sic Bo and many more.

All the Casino games have great animations, as well as pleasant music, and of course, you will have no problem accessing the Casino section in Live mode, which lets you play against Live dealers.

Bonuses and Promotions

The mobile application of Crickex App Bangladesh provides all the same bonuses and promotions that the official website provides.

Thanks to them, you will be able to win a lot more money without the need to deposit more money or place more risky bets.

The Crickex App Bangladesh bonuses and promotions include: