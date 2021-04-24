Our super Bowler of Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli has backed the 1st position to achieve 6021 runs in the history of IPL, He secured during the match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on 22nd April 2021.

His IPL journey started with playing against Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2008 and from then he is just Invincible and his scoring recording is 6021 runs in 198 matches. He has not only made this record but also has 5 centuries, 40 fifties, 518 fours, 40 fifties, and 204 sixes.

Kohli against Rajasthan Royals

Trailing a Target of 178, against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli took it to 181 with the partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, it helped RCB claim the top Hotspot in the points table. And everyone has seen the powerful performance of RCB in this IPL season with winning all 4 matches.

Kohli has played not just IPL but is the Hero of T20s in Total

Not only the IPL but our beloved India Captain is also the Leading run-scorer in the very own Men’s Internationals with 3159 runs in 90 matches. And when it comes to his performance in the batting charts among the Indian Batsmen in the T20, he leads it with 9870 runs.

Virat Kohli married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and they blessed with a baby doll daughter in the Lockdown named Vamika after Anushka and Virat in January 2021. Anushka Sharma Kohli use to travel during her pregnancy with her Hubby. She shared in an interview that she was ok staying home but Virat Kohli wanted her to be in front of her eyes so that he could take care of her even while working.

Life of Young Virat Kohli

He started with his professional training when he was just 9, he had the zeal for cricket right from childhood and he was also the first intake in the west Delhi cricket stadium back in 1998. He uses to play every day in the streets and when his neighbors saw him playing, then they told his father that he has talent and it should not be wasted at all. At the Academy, his first coach was Rajkumar Sharma. He also changed schools near to the Academy so that he can easily go for the practice as if Cricket dedication was his birth-right but he never compromised on studies as well, he was good in his Academics.

Going back to the old days when Virat Kohli started his career of 2002 when he played for Delhi under 15, and after that, he was just unstoppable, he became the captain of the same team which he played for at 3rd Polly Umrigar Trophy. In 2004 he was selected for under 17 for Vijay Merchant Trophy where he scores 757 runs in 7 matches. In 2006 he started with his first foreign trip to England where he was selected under-19 and India had won both the series against England. He lost his father in 2006, in the month of December but he played against Karnataka just one day after his father’s death which showed he wants his father’s dream to come true and with time and the circumstances, he became more matured in Life and in Cricket.