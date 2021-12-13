Can Ravichandran Ashwin Go Past Anil Kumble?

Zaheer Khan, an ex-India pacer, shared his thoughts about whether Ravichandran Ashwin’s off-spinner can surpass Anil’s record of 619 wickets and become India’s top wicket-taker during Tests.

Zaheer Khan, a former India pacer, shared his thoughts about whether Ravichandran Ashwin will surpass Anil Kumble’s record of 619 wickets and become India’s top wicket-taker during Tests. Ashwin, who was victorious in the two-match series against New Zealand that India won 1-0, achieved many milestones.

The most notable one was his passing Harbhajan Singh and becoming India’s third highest wicket-taker during Tests. Ashwin currently holds 427 wickets in 81 Tests and is just behind Kapil Dev (434) and Anil Kumble (334). It is only a matter time before Ashwin surpasses India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain on the elite list. The main question is how he will be able to beat Kumble’s record.

Zaheer stated that Ashwin has the time, and if he keeps delivering consistent results like he did with consistency, he can break Kumble’s record. To Cricket 14 users, Zaheer Khan, brand ambassador for Baazi Games’ fantasy sports vertical, stated that Ashwin had “created a league of his very own.”

“Ashwin has made a league for himself and is also a member of the white ball team, which is a great place. He is a natural performer and will do anything to make the batsman switch from backfoot to front foot whenever he has the ball. He has the patience to do it and with his consistency, it would not be surprising that he could become the bowler who can possibly surpass Anil Kumble.

Ashwin took 14 wickets in both Tests against New Zealand. In the Kanpur Test, he took three wickets in each innings. However, he was unstoppable in the second Test in Mumbai. To return with astonishing figures of 8/42 in Test, he picked up four wickets. India won the series by a staggering 372 runs.

Zaheer shared his top takeaways from this match. He said that it was wonderful to witness a dominant victory at home. It felt just like the good times. It was only a matter time when the pitch behaved on the final day of the Test match.

Jayant Yadav’s return with the ball after a normal 1st innings really impressed me. He certainly adds to the tradition of bringing five bowlers into a game, especially when there is more left-handers than usual. It’s also the addition of new talent to the Indian team that keeps it valuable.”

Next, Ashwin will be focusing on the South Africa series where India are scheduled to play three Tests. Although he has lost his place to Ravindra jadeja when the team has been overseas, it is difficult to keep him out the playing XI.

You can win more with big bonuses, better odds and without taking any risks. Visit the ranking page for betting sites. This page will provide a review of the best Indian betting offers.