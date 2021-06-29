Biography of Legend Kapil Dev

‘’If you want to do something, achieve something, you can’t be thinking all the time of what you don’t have. By; Kapil Dev. s

In a country where cricketers are treated like film stars, Kapil Dev was one of the best and the most popular. Not only he was a world-class all-rounder, but, as his country’s captain, he always led by example. He is the Indian Cricketer and greatest the greatest pace bowler in his country’s history. Kapil Dev is the only cricketer to scored 50,000 runs and taken more than 400 wickets in test cricket. Kapil Dev was the captain for Indian cricket team from 1999 to 2000 ‘’ life was a passion for me. when you love someone, you love them with passion’’ stated by Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev full name is Kapil Dev Ramlal Nikhanj. He was born on 6 January 1959 in Chandighar, India. His father was from Pakistan and moved to India at the time of partition from Pakistan. Kapil Dev married to Romi Bhatia, an entrepreneur in 1980, they has a daughter Amiya Dev.

Kapil Dev made his first-class debut for his state, Haryana. In his debut match he restricted Punjab on just 63 runs and he took 6 wickets. In 1978-79 he joined the Indian National Team for test series against Pakistan. He played with the great determination and passion. As he is an impressive outswinger delivery bowler. In fact, he was India’s fast bowler. He became famous in Pakistan test series because of his marvelous performance.

He helped India win two test-series, during series he became the youngest cricketer having taken 100 runs in 25 matches. During India tour Australia, he was injured and was supposed to rest but his great determination and will he continue to play and India won that match and drew that series from 1-1.

Records of Kapil Dev

In 1994, he became the highest wicket-taker in the world breaking the record. Of sir Richard Hadlee. He was the only player to achieve the all-rounder’s double of 4000 test runs and 40 wickets. The highest number of innings in a career was 184 without being run out. He was the youngest cricketer to take 100,200 and 300 test wickets. As he was India’s fast bowler and the only captain to take a 9 wicket haul in a test innings. He was an all rounder player and many people were motivated from him and in fact many cricket payers. In ODI Cricket he was the highest wicket taker to take 253 wickets until his retirement in 1994. He had highest ODI score while battling at number 6 against Zimbabwe 1983 World Cup.

Kapil Dev’s Captaincy

In 1983 he was the captain for team India. As a leader he leaded his team in very good terms and set an example for everyone. His However, inconsistent performances led to his being relieved of the captaincy soon after the victory. He was even dropped from the side briefly in 1984. Kapil Dev was only the second player in cricket history to claim 400 wickets, and in 1994 he broke Richard Hadlee’s record of 431 wickets.

Retirement

He was retired in 1994, and last 10-months was brief unsuccessful as a coach of India’s cricket team from October 1999 to August 2000. He was also impleaded in Match fixing controversy that only led to his coaching department. From 2006 to 2007 he was a chairman in India’s cricket academy. but was forced out when he became an executive in the privately funded upstart India Cricket League (ICL). Kapil Dev the ICL in 2012 and returned to the good graces of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the national governing body of Indian cricket.

Awards and Honors of Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev was awarded by Padma Shri in 1982, Pdma Bhushan in 1991 and ICC Cricket Hall of Fame 2010. He was also Honored with Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1983 and Wisden Indian Cricketer of Century 2002.