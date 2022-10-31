The Betwinner bookmaker has been operating since 2016 and has already acquired more than 400,000 customers. A more than worthy result for such a young bookmaker. The bookmaker operates on the basis of license No. 8048 / JAZ, obtained from the company Antillephone NV, registered in Curacao and has the right to issue a sublicense for conducting gambling activities.

On the company’s official website, sections are presented: sports betting, e-sports betting, virtual sports, totalizer, casino, and gambling entertainment. By the way, don’t forget the Betwinner bonus terms and conditions. The bookmaker office does not have land-based points of acceptance of bets and carries out its activity exclusively in online format.

Site overview

The office’s official betting website is at betwinner.com. The site interface is made in bright colors: green and white. The design of the site is bright, but it does not distract from the selection of events and bets.

The main sections of the site are presented on the start page. In the central part of the portal there are live events available for betting. On the right side there is a list of available disciplines, and the most popular ones are placed in a separate block. On the left side of the central block there are favorable offers for the bet.

In the basement of the site there is a section with express bets available for betting, as well as basic information about Bookmakers: game conditions, rules for calculating bets, how to pass verification, and so on.

At the top of the site, you can switch to the section you are interested in: line, Live, promotional offers, casino, Win Games, virtual sports, bingo, totalizer, games. Next to it is the “Registration” button and links to social networks.

The website interface is available in more than 20 languages. For players from the CIS, Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Georgian, Estonian, and Uzbek languages ​​are available for selection.

Ways of depositing and withdrawing funds

BC Betwinner works with many currencies, including cryptocurrencies. Depending on the region of residence and the chosen currency of the personal account, the payment systems available for withdrawal may differ. Note that the bookmaker has no restrictions on the maximum withdrawal amount. The size of the minimum deposit is at the level of 1 euro

The following are suitable for working with a game account: bank cards, electronic wallets, mobile payments, payment terminals, the ecoPayz payment system, electronic currency exchangers, Internet banking, prepaid cards, bank transfer, electronic vouchers and cryptocurrency.

To make a deposit and withdraw funds, you must use only your own payment systems, as well as use one tool. When withdrawing funds to another type of payment system, the amount will be proportional to the amount of the deposit. The time of depositing funds, regardless of the method of replenishment, is instantaneous. The transaction processing time for conclusion is up to 7 working days, the speed of the transaction depends on the type of payment system. Betwinner bookmaker does not charge a commission for all operations.

Live betting

The live betting section at the bookmaker is well developed. You can bet on football, baseball, air hockey, horse racing and other disciplines. The size of the margin is in the range of 7 – 10%. The schedule of events in the Live mode is inferior to the pre-match, but deeper than that of many European bookmakers.

For fans of betting in real time, the bookmaker offers a Multi Live section. The player can independently choose sports events and add them to the section. In this section there will be only those matches that the player selects himself.

Tote

The bookmaker has a totalizer. It is presented in the “Toto” tab on the start page. The following types of bets are available to players: fives, exact score, football, hockey, basketball and cyber football. The number of events in the coupon, the size of the bet and the rules for distributing the pot depend on the choice of the type of totalizer. The minimum rate is 5 rubles.

Customer support service

Betwinner bookmaker support service works around the clock. In addition to live chat, you can use the free phone number 0 800 504 767 or the email address info-en@betwinner.com. The support service works in Russian.

FAQ

Why is the Betwinner mobile app not working?

The Betwinner application may not work on a smartphone due to incompatibility with the operating system. Before installing the program, it is necessary to check the minimum system requirements, and then compare with the performance of the smartphone.

What bonuses are available?

The bookmaker has a bonus program for players who choose sports bets and those who choose a casino. The bookmaker’s arsenal includes a welcome bonus, a system for returning part of the lost funds and increasing the deposit.