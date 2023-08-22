Baker Mayfield : Journey till the Quaterback

Our Veryown American Football Player Baker Mayfield will be Quaterback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers from this Tuesday 22nd August 2023.

There was a competition between Baker Mayfield and three -year pro Kyle Trask but the Head Coach Todd Bowles has selected Mayfield for the Quaterback. He will be playing under center when the Buccaneers start there regular season in Minnesota on 10th September 2023.

During the first two games of the preseason, both the quaterback performed very well. But Mayfield was exceptional with starting the week with one contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers and 8 out of 9 passes for 63 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions over the course of 4 possessions.

Journey of Baker Mayfield

Born on 14th April 1995, aged 28 years is a young American Football Player who has won the Heisman Trophy as a senior and not only that but he was the first to walk on player win the award.

Baker was first selected by Cleveland Browns in 2018 and He had made a record for passing touchdowns during his first season with 19 winless streaks for the Browns.

His most victorious achievement was in 2020, where the Browns had their first playoff appearance since 2002 and also first playoff victory since 1994.

Due to certain unavoidable reason, Mayfield left Cleveland Browns and as he was an exceptional football layer , Baker started playing for Carolina Panthers in 2022.

For few unforseen circumstances and injuries, panthers released him after the end of the season and he continued to play for Los Angelas rams.

He is now starting to play for Buccaneers in 2023.

Early Life of our Footballer Mayfield

Born to James and Gina Mayfield in Austin, Texas. He was the second son to the family. His Father was a private equity consultant. The Financial condition of the family was not very stable due to which they had to sell their family home and shift to a rental home, one after the other.

He grewup as a fan of Oklahoma and he has attended multiple of his games during his childhood. He completed his High School from Lake Travis in Austin and attended collage at Texas Tech till 2013 and then shifted to Oklahoma till 2017.

Mayfield has won more than 17 awards for his outstanding performance year after year. Now he will be playing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers.