Australia still set to host T20 Cricket World Cup in October 2020

The current world cricket schedule has been hit as hard as other major sporting events have and for Cricket it has lost quite a few tournaments due to the COVID19 situation.

Tournaments postponed so far have included the IPL 2020 in India and the new ‘Hundred’ tournament scheduled for England in August. Test matches and one-day international series scheduled to take place over the next few months have also been canceled.

However, one tournament which is still planning to run is the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. With Australia dealing well with the current COVID19 crisis, this gives huge hope that the tournament can still go ahead, which will bring huge relief to the Cricket world, who will have missed many big tournaments.

ICC T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup has been running since 2007 and has been played six times so far with West Indies winning the last tournament in 2016 with a win over England in the Final when the tournament was played in India.

They are also the record winners with two victories so far. The other winner includes India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. All these nations will be looking to go one better and equal West Indies two victories later this year.

There is still plenty of hope that the planned ICC T20 World Cup in Australia will happen and this year there will be 16 teams set to compete in the tournament. There are two groups of four teams that will compete for the final four places in the ‘Super 12’ section of the tournament.

In each of the two groups, the top two teams will qualify for the ‘Super 12’. Group 1 consists of Ireland, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and the favorites Sri Lanka. In group 2 it’s more competitive with Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland facing off against each other.

After this stage of the tournaments and the top two teams from each group are decided, they will go into the two groups of six which make up the ‘Super 12’.

Like in the earlier part of the tournament, each team will face each other once and the top two teams will then qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Group 1 of the ‘Super 12’ includes holders West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, and two teams from the earlier group stages. This is going to be very competitive and with the home crowd behind them, Australia will be looking to take advantage and qualify for the semi-finals.

In the other group, you have a slightly easier group for the experienced Cricket nations such as England, South Africa and India who also face Afghanistan plus two teams who qualified from the earlier group stage.

Looking at the venues as it’s spread out across the country in some of the best stadiums in the world. The Adelaide Oval will host seven matches including one of the semi-finals. This 53,000 capacity will make a huge noise as the fans in Australia love their cricket, so given the lack of Cricket this summer, we truly hope that the ICC T20 World Cup does go ahead.

Two other stadiums to mention are the SCG in Sydney which holds over 40,000 fans and will also host seven matches including the other semi-final.

The final stadium and the biggest Cricket arena in Australia is the MCG in Melbourne which will host seven matches including the final of the ICC T20 World Cup this year.

Brisbane, Perth, and Hobart are other key venues which will host matches in the tournament.

We do hope that the planned T20 World Cup goes ahead in Australia in October 2020 as the event will come as a huge global celebration of Cricket and each of the 45 matches set to go ahead will bring a festival of excitement and entertainment.

West Indies and India will once again be the favorites to win the tournament, but expect England and New Zealand to bring together a good squad to compete well and lift the trophy.