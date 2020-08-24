Marketing With Facebook: How to Make the Best of It

Facebook is one of the most popular and most-used social media platforms of today. You can instantly send messages or make calls with friends, family, and colleagues with it for free! You can also share some informative or entertaining posts for your Facebook contacts to see and share too! It is now the largest of the existing social media and technology platforms today! So you’ll definitely be able to reach a lot of people with it throughout the world! In this article, we’ll be discussing how you can use Facebook effectively to market your company or business. Read on to know more about how you can make the most use of Facebook so that your business can grow!

Marketing with Facebook

Whether you are starting a new small business or a big one, or maybe you’re an influencer or artist who’d like to reach more audiences, Facebook can help you gain more consumers or followers to help your business or you get known. One of the Facebook facts you should know is that it has a Business Manager that can allow you to access clients’ accounts for analysis and advertising purposes which can help you find out which are your target audience or potential consumers.

Choose the right category for your page

Once you have created your page, you will have six options to choose from for the category you’ll fit in. These categories are Local Business/Place, Company Organization/Institution, Brand/Product, Artist/Band/Public Figure, Entertainment, or Causes/Community. Choosing the right category will help users from all across the world find your page more easily. This is very helpful for you to gain more likes or follows.

Upload the best photos

When it comes to photos, you have to make sure that they’re of good quality. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to have them professionally take all the time. Most smartphones nowadays have very good quality cameras that can capture great photos. What we mean is that you choose photos that are worthy of uploading. Whether these photos are products or selfies, make sure that they are properly captured. Good lighting on photos makes a big difference. Just always make sure that they’re post-worthy. You can also opt to use editing software to make a logo or add a short catchphrase to your photos. Hiring a professional for your photos is still highly recommended, but for photos that don’t need much editing or layout, you can definitely capture them yourself. They say that a picture says a thousand words, so make your photos speak for themselves and make them good ones!

Keep your page up-to-date

Keeping your page up-to-date doesn’t necessarily mean that you should upload new content every day. But it helps if you have a consistent schedule for your uploads. When you update your Facebook page regularly, you’re basically keeping your likers hooked on your page. Your likers will know that your page is active and whatever product or content you’re marketing, you’re reaching out to them and to more potential likers, too!

Use Facebook ads

When you want to reach an even wider range of potential likers, you can make use of Facebook ads. This will put your posts on other people’s timelines which can spark an interest in your page. Using Facebook ads isn’t free, but since you’ll be able to reach more people with it and advertise your page, it’s definitely worth every penny!

Schedule your posts

Let’s be real, you can’t just always set an alarm to post a photo or new content for a Facebook page. And it’s always best to be prepared when it comes to giving updates. Make use of the scheduled posts feature so that you can easily upload new content that will automatically publish itself on time! You can also benefit from scheduling your posts when there is a lot of traffic on Facebook. Scheduling posts after lunch (around 1-3 pm) from Monday to Saturday is the best time since a lot of people will be online by then. You will get to reach more people and garner more likes when you post during the times with the most traffic.

Be responsive

When your likers send you an inquiry or post a comment, it’s good to make sure that they are responded to accordingly. When people see that you’re not only keeping your page active with uploads, but also with responsiveness, you’ll get a better reputation. Your likers will feel that they are important and that you care about them, which in turn will also make them loyal to your brand. You’re also marketing your page with this because the word can get out that your likers are being responded to which can make them tell about your page to their contacts and that can also spark interest in them.

Go ahead and get out there!

Technology has really made a huge impact on everyone’s lives and using it for marketing is one of the best ways to get your brand across different audiences. Facebook being the most-used social media app today can help you garner more audiences for your page or brand. The tips we’ve listed down are sure-fire ways on how you can make the most of the website to help your market your brand. Go ahead and try it, you’ll see that it’s an effective way for people to become interested in your brand.