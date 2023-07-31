Voilence in Nuh, a district in Haryana: 2 Killed and 7 Cops Injured, 144 imposed

An Unexpected incident happened at Nuh district in Haryana, which is very near to Gurugram where a fight broke into violence between 2 groups during a religious procession.

There was a procession organized by VHP ( Vishwa Hindu Parishad) which was targeted by a mob near the Gurgaon- Alwar National Highway where mob started throwing stones and burning cars.

Two home guards were shot and 7 policemen are injured saving and rescuing the people. The injured policemen have been taken to Medanta Hospital nearby and are known to be in critical condition.

The police had to use fire shots in the air and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Around 2500 men, women and children were rescued from Nulhar Mahadev Temple near by who had taken shelter there due to the unexpected incident.

The Internet has been suspended in the area and things are under control but there is a meeting scheduled for tomorrow morning at 11:00 am to maintain the peace and harmony in the area.

Chief Minister Mahar Lal Khattar tweeted that The Incident that took place today was unfortunate and the culprits will not be spared at any cost. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

As the rapidly increased and spread to Gurugram- Sohna highway, private and government vehicles were stopped by the mob, torched and stones were thrown at them. Schools and colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in Gurugram and Faridabad on Tuesday 1st August due to the tension in the area said by the Haryana Police.