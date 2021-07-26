The following list comprises of the top 10 news headlines. Stay tuned till the end of the article in order to learn about the ongoing events.

Mirabai Chanu bags silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

A proud and prominent moment for India, Mirabai Chanu’s victory had to be at the peak in the list of top 10 news headlines. India’s warrior woman, Mirabai Chanu wins the silver medal at the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. This achievement has made MIrabai Chanu the 2nd Indian weightlifting winner at the Olympics.

Manika Batra makes her way into the second round

Following Mirabai Chanu’s victory, another hopeful moment for India, this news had to be in the list of top 10 news headlines. The way has been paved for paddler Manika Batra into the second round of women’s single’s table tennis category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after defeating Tin-Tin Ho from Great Britain by a win of 4-0.

India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy attains victory over China’s Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang

Following the trail of Tokyo Olympics, this news surely had to be in the list of top 10 news headlines. India achieves another moment of pride and joy as men’s double pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, world no 10 attains a marvellous victory over world no 3 pair, Chinese Taipei’s Yang Lee and Chi-Ling Wang in the opening group stage match at the Tokyo Olympics. The scores ended up being

21-16 16-21 27-25.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi convey their heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on her Olympic victory

A set of events that have made it to the list of top 10 news headlines are the Prime Minister and President’s tweets regarding Mirabai Chanu’s victory. After creating a trademark in history by becoming the first Indian women to win a silver medal at weightlifting in the Olympics, Mirabai Chanu has made the whole country immensely proud. Following her victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind went on twitter in order to congratulate her on her victory.

Narendra Modi, “Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020”

Ram Nath Kovind, “Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting.”

Businessman Raj Kundra’s porn scandal updates

A current sensational topic for the whole country, this news had to be mentioned in the list of top 10 news headlines. Following Raj Kundra’s arrest due to allegedly creating illegal porn content, the Mumbai police reported that Raj Kundra has created more than 100 porn movies till date. He apparently started manufacturing this type of movies since August of 2019. Furthermore, the police also reported that Raj Kundra has not been very cooperative with the whole investigation process and has refused to claim all the allegations made against him.

Relaxation of covid-19 rules and regulations in Karnataka

An event that has made it to the list of top 10 news headlines is the further relaxation of rules and regulations due to covid-19 in the district of Karnataka. On the 24th of July, Saturday, the government of Karnataka announced that religious places, amusement parks and similar places will be allowed to start functioning from the 25th of July by sternly adhering themselves to the covid-19 guidelines and protocols laid out by the government.

Declaration of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC Results 2021

The news regarding class 10 ICSE and class 12 ISC results holds a lot of importance, due to which it had to be mentioned in the list of top 10 news headlines. CISCE, the council of ICSE and ISC had announced that the board results for the aforementioned standards will be declared on the 24th of July at 3pm. As of now, the results have been published and the statistics that have been revealed are:

Students appeared Rate of students that passed 3,00,000 99.98%

CBSE class 10 and 12 results likely to be declared by 31st July

Another event of utmost importance that has made it to the list of top 10 news headlines is the class 10 and 12 CBSE board results. Following the declaration of results by CISCE, CBSE will likely announce the class 10 and 12 board results by 31st July. However, the date has not been officially confirmed by CBSE yet.

Updates on the havoc caused in Maharashtra due to heavy rainstorm

A matter of concern for the whole of Maharashtra, this news had to be mentioned in the list of top 10 news headlines. After being severely hit by rainstorms and landslides, the state of Maharashtra had to undergo a lot of sufferings. According to Vijay Wadettiwar, the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister of Maharashtra, the casualties that have been reported so far are:

A total of 138 deaths reported due to thunderstorms and landslides.

These 138 deaths include a total of 36 deaths due to a landslide in the Raigad district.

27 deaths reported in the district of Satara.

Relocation of almost 90,000 people to safer places in Pune.

Catastrophe near Ahmedabad due to LPG cylinder blast

A heart wrenching event that has occurred in the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat had to be mentioned in the list of top 10 news headlines. An LGP cylinder exploded in a room located on the outskirts of the city which has left several people injured and some even dead. The incident occurred on the night of 20th of July and was reportedly caused due to leakage of gas. The casualties that occurred from this disaster are:

9 people including 4 children have succumbed to death.

10 people including women and children have suffered severe injuries.

