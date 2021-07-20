Today’s Top 10 News Headlines

Amidst the pandemic, several events have taken place and has managed to stir up chaos amongst the public. Here is a list of top 10 news headlines for today.

Raj Kundra, known businessman and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband caught amidst porn scandal

The news that has created chaos and has managed to make it to the list of current top 10 news headlines is Raj Kundra’s arrest for allegedly creating porn content. The renowned businessman was arrested on 19th of July after sessions of police questioning. His assistant Umesh Kamat confessed Raj Kundra’s name and later evidence containing video clips and emails were found in his office.

Jeff Bezos, former CEO of Amazon took a trip to space

The world’s richest man and former Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos’ trip to the space and back has to be in the list of current top 10 news headlines. Bezos along with his crew travelled to space on his Blue Origin’s New Shepard on the 20th of July. Jeff Bezos said, “A very happy group of people in this capsule”, after his 10 minute travel to the Karman line and back.

Richard Branson’s reaction on Jeff Bezos’ trip to space

Another event that has made it to the list of current top 10 news headlines is renowned businessman Richard Branson’s reaction on Jeff Bezos’ trip to space. Entrepreneur Richard Branson, who travelled to space on his Virgin Galactic Space Flight earlier this month, conveyed his hearty congratulations to the former Amazon Ceo, Jeff Bezos on his trip to space. Richard Branson tweeted, “Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic.”

Mumbai’s ongoing floods, a matter of concern

A serious ongoing issue, the recent heavy rainfall and flood in Mumbai is surely a matter of concern due to which it has made it to the list of current top 10 news headlines. Mumbai has experienced continuous rainfall for 24 hours straight on Sunday, because of which The Indian Meteorological Department has declared a red flag for the city.

Casualties so far:

33 deaths reported as rainfall strikes Mumbai.

Family of five people found dead because of a boulder accident in Thane.

New set of Covid-19 vaccines under trial

The aforementioned headline surely had to be included in the list of current top 10 news headlines. A new hope for India as four more covid-19 vaccines are in trial stage as reported by Jitendra Singh, the Minister of Union Science and Technology on Tuesday. The vaccines and it’s manufacturers are as follows:

Vaccine by Biological E Ltd in the third phase of clinical trial.

Adeno intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech International Ltd in the third phase of clinical trial.

MRNA-vaccine by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in the first stage of clinical trial.

Vaccine by Genique Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in the advanced pre clinical stage of trial.

Creation of a more gender inclusive environment as more female athletes take part in Tokyo Olympics

An event that surely had to be included in the list of current top 10 news headlines is the inclusion of more number of female athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. History has been set as more countries such as US, Great Britain, China, Canada and Australia have reported to send more number of female athletes to take part in the event. Reportedly around 49% of the total competitors are female. Some of the competitions were females will be included are:

1500 metre freestyle.

Boxing

Canoe

Shooting

Rowing

Punjab’s decision on reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12

Another subject that has made it to the list of current top 10 news headlines is Punjab’s decision on reopening their schools for classes 10 to 12. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh has announced that schools will physically start to operate from the 26th of July for classes 10 to 12. However, the decision for students to attend the classes physically will entirely depend on the consent of their respective parents as the online classes will continue.

Assam all set to provide government jobs to Olympics, Asian, Commonwealth and National Games medalists

This wise and supportive decision taken by the government of Assam had to be mentioned in the list of current top 10 news headlines. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to provide government jobs to people who have won medals in the Olympics, Asian games, Commonwealth games and National Games. Furthermore the Chief Minister has announced that pension will be provided to all the people who have won medals in all the national games held till date. This initiative has been undertaken with the sole motive of supporting and encouraging all the sportsperson belonging to the state.

Declaration of 10th Standard WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Results

The class 10 board results is a very important issue among the youngsters due to which it has made it to the list of current top 10 news headlines. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE has declared the results of 10th standard. After going through the reports, a total of 79 students have secured 697 marks out of 700. The result has been based purely on the student’s evaluation as no physical examinations were held.

However, the WBBSE President, Kalyanmoy Ganguly has said that the students who are dissatisfied with their results will be provided with the option of appearing for their exams once the situation of covid-19 eases.

Heavy Rain witnessed in parts of Delhi

Another uprising matter of concern, the heavy rainfall in Delhi has been included in the list of current top 10 news headlines. On Tuesday, 20th of July Delhi has witnessed heavy rain and floods, which has caused a havoc among the citizens. Extreme traffic and water logging in several places have been endured by the people of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department has declared warning due to signs of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the next foreseeable hours across the city.

The aforementioned events in this list of current top 10 news headlines will surely keep you up to date. In order to keep up with the events taking place in the country and the world, make sure to go through this article of list of current top 10 news headlines.