Updates on Raj Kundra’s Porn Scandal

The renowned businessman, Raj Kundra’s recent scandal surely had to be a part of this list of top 10 news headlines. Several new evidences including Raj Kundra’s whatsapp chats have been leaked which further proves his involvement in the whole ordeal. However, no evidence has come to light which indicates his wife, Shilpa Shetty’s involvement in the scandal.

First death due to Bird Flu in India

An uprising matter of concern, the subject regarding bird flu has made it to the list of top 10 news headlines. India has reported its first death case due to bird flu at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi. An 11 year old boy from Haryana has succumbed to death at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi on Tuesday, July 20th. He was admitted to the hospital on 2nd July and had signs of high fever and cough when he was initially brought to the hospital.

Centre reports zero death cases due to shortage of oxygen cylinders in India

This statement issued by the center regarding the covid-19 deaths had to be included in the list of top 10 news headlines. India falls under the list of countries which were hit severely by the second wave of the pandemic. Most of the people had succumbed to death due to the lack of oxygen, hospital beds and several other resources. However, the centre has reported that no deaths were recorded due to the shortage of oxygen supply.

More people involved in porn scandal brought under police custody after Raj Kundra’s arrest

This sensational subject that has caused a lot of chaos among the public has managed to make it to the list of top 10 news headlines. After businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest on the 19th of July, the police have arrested 11 more people for being involved in porn scandal cases. The sections under the Indian Penal Code that have been violated are:

Cheating

Indulging into lewd scenes at public places

Outraging Modesty

Delhi Health Minister’s reply to Centre’s statement of no death cases due to lack of oxygen

A follow up on the previously mentioned headline was sure to make it to the list of top 10 news headlines. After the statement of no covid-19 death cases reported due to shortage of oxygen supply was released by the Centre on Tuesday, Satyendra Jain, the Delhi Health Minister declared this statement as ‘completely false’ on Wednesday. He further stated that several cases of death had occurred due to lack of oxygen in Delhi and in various other places all over the country amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

China hit by severe rainfall

Another subject that has been making global headlines has made it to the list of top 10 news headlines. China has been hit by severe rainfall which has caused quite a disaster amongst the residents. Henan, China’s Central province has reportedly been struck by the most disastrous rainfall in a span of 1,000 years.

Fatalities caused due to the rainfall:

Death of 13 people.

Evacuation of over 1 lakh residents.

Following the casualties, President Xi Jinping has sent an army on Wednesday to rescue the victims that have been trapped due to the thunderstorms.

Rise of Covid-19 cases in India

A serious matter of concern, the covid-19 subject was sure to be included in the list of top 10 news headlines. India has recorded the highest number of death cases since the 12th of June. The statistics are as follows:

42,015 new covid-19 cases and 3,998 death cases reported in India in the last 24 hours.

A spike in the number of active covid-19 cases as 1,040 cases were recorded in 24 hours.

4,07,170 active covid-19 cases as of now.

Former CM of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh in critical condition

Another matter that has been added to the list of top 10 news headlines is the subject regarding the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh’s health condition. According to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyan Singh’s health is under critical condition due to which he has been put on life support system since Tuesday evening.

The statement reported by the hospital reads, “Kalyan Singh Ji’s health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since Tuesday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants.”

Updates on Mumbai Rainfall

The current ongoing issue in Mumbai had to be mentioned in the list of top 10 news headlines. After enduring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms which have caused havoc amongst the residents, the Indian Meteorological Department has declared Mumbai under yellow alert whilst Navi Mumbai and Thane have been declared under orange alert, on Wednesday. According to reports from the weather department, Mumbai is most likely to be struck by moderate to intense rainfall whereas Navi Mumbai and Thane might be hit by intense rainfall.

2032 Olympics to be held in Brisbane, Australia

The current global topic that has been making headlines had to be included in the list of top 10 news headlines. Brisbane, Australia has been selected to host the Olympics in the year 2032. Australia will host the event once again after 32 years as the last Olympics in Australia was held in Sydney in the year 2000.

Prior to the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris and the 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles.

