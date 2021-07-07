Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known as Dilip Kumar by the world was one of the most eminent and legendary personalities in Bollywood. Dilip Kumar has earned nicknames like “Legendary Khan” and “Tragedy King” because of his outstanding performances in various movies. Today on 7th of July 2021 Dilip kumar passed away at 7:10 AM.

Dilip Kumar’s Career in Bollywood

Dilip Kumar is rightfully recognised as one of the most talented and legendary actors in the cinema industry. Dilip Kumar starred in a total of 65 movies during his whole career. He started his career in the year 1944 and has acted in several successful movies during the years 1949 to 1961. During this time stretch, Dilip Kumar specialized in doing love stories or tragic roles which is the reason why he earned titles like, “Legendary Khan” and Tragedy King”.

Some of Dilip Kumar’s Super hit Films

Andaz (1949)

Aan (1952)

Devdas (1955)

Azaad (1955)

Mughal E Azam (1960)

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

During the late 1960’s, Dilip Kumar’s roles in movies began to dip down as more actors like Dev Anand, Rajendra Kumar, Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. After Rajesh Khanna bagged the title of the first superstar of Indian Cinema in 1969, Dilip Kumar’s career started to hit a snag as his roles began to dry up. From the years of 1966 to 1976, Dilip Kumar starred in several films like Dil Diya Dard Liya, Sunghursh, AAdmi, Dastaan, Gopi but unfortunately all of these movies flopped in the box office. This was a reason why after the year 1976, Dilip Kumar went on a sabbatical for five whole years.

In the year 1981, due to persistence from Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar resumed his career in bollywood and returned with a role in the block buster film Kranti. After this, Dilip Kumar continued to star in several successful box office movies such as Vidhaata, Karma, Dharm Adhikari, Kanoon Apna Apna, Saudagar. Finally, after serving the film industry with his extraordinary talent, Dilip Kumar retired in the year 1998.

Dilip Kumar’s Marriage with Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in the year 1966. Saira Banu was 22 year younger than her husband.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s love story is no less than a fairy tale. Saira Banu was in love with Dilip Kumar from the ripe age of 12. She came forward about her feelings for Dilip Kumar in an interview where she said, “I was not just another girl smitten by Dilip Kumar. For me, it was no castle in the air because I had given my dream the strong foundation of faith, faith in myself and faith in God.”

Saira Banu reminisced her first encounter with Dilip Kumar and expressed it by saying, “When he smiled at me and remarked that I was a pretty girl, I could feel my whole being taking wing and flying rapturously. I knew somewhere deep within me that I was going to be his wife.” Later Saira Banu’s mother Naseem Banu, brought the couple closer and their romance began to bloom. Dilip Kumar asked her hand for marriage while she was shooting for her film Jhuk Gaya Aasmaan. He said, “Saira, you are not the kind of girl I want to drive around with, or be seen around with. I would like to marry you, Will you be my wife?” At that moment Saira teased him by asking about how many girls he had used that line on but eventually she said yes.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu do not have any children. However, Dilip Kumar disclosed in his biography, “Dilip Kumar: The substance and the shadow”, that Saira was pregnant in the year 1972 but due to high blood pressure in her eight month of pregnancy, the doctors failed to save the unborn baby.

Dilip Kumar’s Unfortunate Demise

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on the morning of 7th July 2021, Wednesday after fighting a battle with his chronic illness.

Dr. Jalil Parkar who had been treating Dilip Kumar before his death, reported, “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am.” Dilip Kumar made several visits to the hospital during the past month due to his illness, but his family still hoped that he would recover as soon as possible.

Dilip Kumar’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui, officially posted about his death from the artist’s twitter account. The tweet read, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Dilip Kumar has left a symbolic imprint on everyone’s heart with his impeccable performances in various block buster movies. Even after Dilip Kumar’s unfortunate demise, his work and contribution towards the Indian Film Industry will always be cherished and recognised by the country.