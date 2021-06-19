“I was moved to tears by the thought that from being nobody the night before, I had become somebody.” By Milkha Singh

91 years old Legendary Sprinter, the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion and 1960 Rome Olympian, Milkha Singh passes away on June 18, 2021, Milkha passed away at Chandigarh’s PGIMER hospital on Friday night, less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain. Due to complications caused by Covid-19 he was admitted in hospital on May 24, 2021.

Milkha Singh tested positive for covid-19 on May 20, 2021 but at that time he was in home isolation at Chandigarh, after revealing that he was asymptomatic. However, a few days later, the legendary athlete was admitted to the ICU, as his condition deteriorated did not showed any improvement in his health and a great sportsperson and a great human Milkha Singh passes away. He passed away at 11.30 pm on 18th June of 2021.

The Nation lost a gem; Country pays tribute to ‘Flying Singh’. A statement from the family “He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days’’. Sports Authority of India expressed “immense sadness at the demise of one of India’s greatest ever sportspersons ‘The Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh passes away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also express his condolences over Singh’s demise, he tweeted, In the passing away of Milkha Singh as a “colossal sportsperson who captured the nation’s imagination”. “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,”

Milkha Singh is popularly known as ‘’ the Flying Singh’’ he was the first Indian athlete to win gold medal at the Commonwealth games. He won five golds in international athletic championships and was awarded the Helms World Trophy in 1959 for winning 77 of his 80 international races. He was an aspiration for many athletes across several generations.

He did odd jobs for survival until he found a place in army from there he discovered his athletic abilities. The race of my life: An autobiography of Milkha Singh coauthored with daughter.

He will always remain as an inspiration, the world will miss a legend and his legacy will remain unmatched.