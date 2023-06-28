Supertech Chairman RK Arora Arrested by ED

Supertech Chairman has been in News for a while now due to multiple reason of filing bankruptcy or not completing the buildings like Supertech Eco Village in Noida and now he has been arrested by ED for the case of Money Laundering.

He has been taken into custody on Tuesday under PMLA ( Prevention of Money Laundering Act). This is his third round of questioning at the federal agency office.

He will be produced in front before PMLA Court on Wednesday, 28th June 2023 where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek further remand.

The Money laundering case has been filed against the owner of Supertech Post multiple FIRS against him and his directors and promotors in Delhi, UP and Haryana. In fact in April 2023, ED attached his and his director’s assets worth 40 Crore.