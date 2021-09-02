Sidharth Shukla passes away at the age of 40 on Thursday September 2, 2021

Television star Sidharth Shukla has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. The apparent cause of his death is a heart attack. He passed away on Thursday morning, 2nd September.

Sidharth Shukla had undergone a serious heart attack during the morning hours. His family then rushed him to the Cooper Hospital at about 11 am. Moreover, it has been reported that Sidharth Shukla had suffered severe pains in the chest at around 3 am.

Cooper Hospital’s statement on the demise of Sidharth Shukla

After going through a painful heart attack, Sidharth Shukla’s family had taken him to the Cooper hospital. However, after reaching the hospital at around 11 am, The doctors had declared him dead. One of the superior officers told that he had been brought deceased to the hospital itself. Moreover, a chief doctor had reported to the Hindustan Times that, “Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won’t be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem.”

Sidharth Shukla’s body had undergone the process of post mortem. Furthermore, the doctors will declare the post mortem reports on the morning of Friday, 3rd September. The officials will formally entrust his dead body to his respective family after the revelation of the reports.

Some famous and remarkable roles done by Sidharth Shukla

The name Sidharth Shukla is quite popular in the entertainment industry. He has made a huge name for himself with various roles over these years. He had embarked on his journey towards becoming a television star in 2008 with his debut role in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

The public mostly recognizes Sidharth Shukla is for his infamous role in Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Big Boss season 13. He had managed to create a sensation amongst the audience with his persona and attitude. All his fans loved and appreciated him immensely.

The Industry’s reaction to the news of Sidharth Shukla’s passing away

Sidharth Shukla’s death news has managed to shellshock not just the industry but also the whole country. Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, etc have gone to his residence in order to pay their respects. Moreover, many celebrities including Gauhar Khan, Karan Kundra, etc have written heartfelt messages conveying their condolences.

Sidharth Shukla’s closest friend Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly gone through the worst kind of pain after his death. According to her father, she is in an extremely vulnerable and fragile state right now.