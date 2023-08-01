Rescue Operation On at Thane: 17 Killed and 3 Injured after a crane collapses on Samruddhi Expressway

Construction of a bridge was happening at the highway when the incident took place. The crane was being used for construction which collapsed on a bridge slab. It was third phase of the Samruddhi expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Immediately after the incident 2 teams of National Disaster Response Force were deployed to rescue soon after the incident. So far the reports have come that 17 workers have lost their lives and 3 are majorly injured.

The accident took place at midnight on 1st August 2023 near Sarlambe Village under the Sahapur tehsil which is around 80 kms from Mumbai. The equipment that collapsed was a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used for bridge construction and to install precast box girders in highway construction projects.

