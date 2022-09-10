Queen Elizabeth II – The Forever Queen Dies at 96!

On September 8, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after serving the monarch for 70 long years at Balmoral and world is still in shock. She was the reigning queen for the longest period and was one of the most respected personalities in British Monarchy.

A glimpse of life at the early age

Princess Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926 in the York Family and shared a deep bond with her sister Princes Margaret. She was a queen regnant to 32 sovereign states and her 70 years and 214 days is the longest served time for any British Monarch. Elizabeth was born to King Geroge VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in Mayfair, London. She completed her education privately and undertook public duties during Second World War.

Queen Elizabeth was crowned on June 2, 1953 and was married to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg whom she met at the age of 13 and got officially engaged to him at the age of 21. Queen got married to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947 and gave birth to Prince Charles on November 1948. Princess Anne was born on August 1950, after two years Prince Charles was born.

She was an honest queen, a beautiful soul with a kind heart and served her people with full dignity and loyalty. She made amends with the neighbors and worked towards betterment of her people.

Queen Elizabeth – The longest serving queen

In 2017, she became the first British Monarch to serve a Sapphire Jubilee i.e, a celebration to mark 65 years of her reign. The journey of the queen was full of ups and downs starting from 1952 and she always made sure that modern changes do not affect the followed traditions.

The love for corgis has been all over the news for Queen Elizabeth and she loved spending time with her dogs at her farmhouse. She even invented a new breed of dog when her corgi mated with a dachshund and named her dorgi.

Apart from being an animal lover, she made constant efforts in taking care of her people by supporting various NGOs and communities. She also liked horse riding, pigeon raching, and football. She was an Arsenal supporter. She had an elephant, two giant turtles, a jaguar and a pair of sloths which clearly translates her love for animals.

The end of the ‘Kohinoor era’

Many sports events, major rail, postal strikes were cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as national mourning began and to give respect to the queen. On September 10, Prince Charles will be officially proclaimed king.

The legacy must go on!

After the death of her Majesty, King Charles II will now be taking over the throne. The legacy left after Queen Elizabeth will be remembered forever and her ways of living and ruling will continue to be in the hearts of her people even after King Charles II will be leading the country as the new king.