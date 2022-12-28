Prime Minister visits his mother in the Hospital in Ahmedabad

Hiraben Modi , our eminent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Hospital in Ahmedabad today afternoon.

Doctors now states that her condition is stable. Prime Minister had flown at 04:00 pm from Delhi and is known to left the hospital around 05:30 pm after spending good one hour with her mother.

Hiraben Modi has turned 99 this year in June and has been not keeping well from a long time however, Hospital where she is admitted now has not shared any other information besides stating that she is stable now. Sources states that she was facing High-Blood pressure but the exact cause or illness is still unknown.

Other BJP Leaders like MLA Kaushk Jain and Darshanaben have also reached the Hospital.

The News of Hiraben Modi being hospitalized came shortly after Narendra Modi’s brother Prahalad Modi and other Family Members got injured in a Car Accident in Mysore, Karnataka. Congress Leader “Rahul Gandhi” has also wished speedy recovery for Hiraben Modi.

In the starting of the month on 5th December 2022, Hiraben Modi went to cast her vote in the elections at Gandhi Nagar.

On his mother’s 99the Birthday, PM Modi also wrote a blog named “Mother”. The Prime Minister is known to have a strong bond with her mother and always states that a mother not only gives birth to their child but also shapes their mind, self-confidence and personality.