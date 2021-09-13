Nipah Virus Outbreak in the state of Kerala has caused havoc

The outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala has picked up its trail from the last time. The recent breakout of this disease has created a big commotion amongst the residents of the state.

The main reason that has led to the peak of this commotion is the passing away of a 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode. Prior to his admission to the hospital on the 1st of September, he had shown signs of the Nipah virus. But unfortunately, the hospital could not sustain his health. Due to this reason, he had lost his life on the morning of Sunday.

Furthermore, 20 people have reportedly been in contact with the boy prior to his hospitalization. The state had confirmed the presence of two health care workers among those 20 people. As of now, those said 20 people have shown some signs and symptoms of the Nipah virus. Hence, they are under complete observation.

What exactly is the Nipah virus?

The Nipah virus is a severe disease that has harmful effects on both humans as well as animals. It had first shown its signs in Malaysia in the year 1998. Careers such as animals, certain types of food, and affected people can transmit this disease. However, the rate is not as heightened as covid-19 since it is not an airborne disease. Nevertheless, the union has evaluated the rate of death due to the Nipah virus to be around 70%.

Common Symptoms of the disease

The signs and symptoms for the said disease may include:

Fever

Sore throat

Headache

Cough

Breathing problems

Vomiting

Certain signs of disorientation

Previous History of Nipah Virus in Kerala

The Nipah virus had first shown its face in Kerala in the year 2018. The state had reported the first case on the 2nd of May 2021 which had led to the outbreak. Following the first case, 17 people had lost their lives to the deadly disease in the same year. However, the state had managed to bring the disease under control. The government had announced the eradication of the disease on the 10th of June, 2018.

The second outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala took place a year later. A 23-year-old student from Ernakulam had tested positive for the disease in 2019. Fortunately, the student was under complete care and isolation due to which the disease was cured. Moreover, the spread of the disease was contained even before it began. Hence, no other cases or deaths were reported in 2019.

The latest case of the said disease in Kerala took place in 2021, this year itself. Unfortunately, a 12-year-old boy had lost his life to this virus.