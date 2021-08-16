Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to miss the 2023 execution date

The Indian Railways was all set to execute the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train in the year 2023. However, the project will not be able to meet the deadline due to recent complexities. Hence, the railway department will evaluate a new date for the completion of the project.

Reason for the delay in the execution date of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

According to the Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra has hindered the execution date for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train. This is because of the deferment of accession of ground for the project in Maharashtra.

Minister Goyal, while regarding the situation said, “Indian railway was committed to launch the bullet train in 2023. But there have been massive delays in land acquisition in Maharashtra for the bullet train. I have held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister. The Railway Ministry is also in constant touch with Maharashtra government officials.”

Moreover, he even added some insights regarding the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Gujarat. He said, “Due to the delays in Maharashtra which was delaying the entire project, we have at least started the tendering process in Gujarat side. Tender award of Vapi-Ahmedabad stretch has been initiated. The work will be started soon.”

Hence, the railway department will announce the final execution date for the termination of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train soon. However, this will take place once the government confirms the acquisition of land in Maharashtra.

Statistics of acquisition of land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation of India

Maharashtra has acquired a land area of only 101.04 hectares out of the total 432 hectares.

Mumbai has acquired zero land area out of the total demand of 4.82 hectares.

Whereas, Gujarat has access to 94% of the total ground area needed for the project.

Gujarat has acquired 901.86 hectares of land out of the total area of 956.15 hectares.

The total expenditure for this project has amounted to Rs. 1.1 lakh crore.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency has financed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project including a loan.

Expenditure Reports by the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal has reportedly pinpointed the fact that acquisition of land is indeed a menace for railway infrastructure projects. To back up his point, he even mentioned a railway project in West Bengal that has been drooping for more than forty years.

Furthermore, the ministry has captured some important facts regarding the expenditures of the railways. The Indian Railways has a capital expenditure of a total of Rs 215,058 crores for the year 2021. It is the highest ever total capital expenditure.

Out of the total amount, extra-budgetary resources have funded Rs 100,258 crore. Furthermore, the gross budgetary support has resourced Rs 107,100 crore for purposes regarding capital expenditure allocation.