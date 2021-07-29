Massive Cloudburst in Jammu & Kashmir

JAMMU: Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue team has started to rescue people. As reported there is heavy rainfall in most parts of Jammu for the past few days. After the Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir over 30 people have been missing it is reported, Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early on Wednesday. Seven people have lost their lives in cloudburst. So far 17 people have been rescued by the rescue team.

Around nine to ten houses have been damaged because of cloudburst at Kishtwar’s Honzar village. Deputy Commissioner- Ashok Sharma said; ‘’ Rescue teams were rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and an SDRF team has also been sent, officials said’’.

Rescue operation launched by Indian Army

In Kishtwar, a rescue operation has been launched by Indian Army.

Indian Army officials said that; ‘’A party of 11-20 under Captain Vivek Chauhan ex-Sondar COB 17 RR has been launched at 7am. SHO and 07 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Sirsi police station have also been launched’’.

Prime Minister- Narendra Modi’s Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that, ‘’ Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible measures are being made in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety’’.

Jammu is receiving heavy rainfall since past few days. As by weather forecast more spells of rain have been forecasted in Jammu till July end. People are asked to stay vigilant, who are living along the water bodies and slide prone areas.

It is reported that 21cowsheds and 19 residents were damaged by flash floods triggered by the cloudburst that took place in the intervening the night of July 27-28.

“During the intervening night, an incident of cloudburst took place in the Honzar Dachhan area, in which 19 residential houses were completely damaged, whereas 2 houses were partially damaged. 21 cowsheds also got damaged. Soon after the information, a police team swung into action led by SHO Hunzar, who started the rescue operation. Subsequently, an Army column and SDRF teams also reached the spot,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in an official statement.

Due to cloudburst, 17 people are still missing and the water level is still rising. Water level in the Chenab River is increased and the gates of the Salal Dam have also opened.