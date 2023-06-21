Live Update: PM Modi attending the Yoga Day at United States

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a travel from 21st June 2023 to 24th June 2023 in United States of America.

For his first day he met Elon Musk and is now Leading the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at North Lawn UN Headquarters in the city. This year, the theme of the Yoga Day is ” Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the message of Unity & Peace.

Many Diplomats, UN Officials, UN General Assembly President Csaba Kosoi and Deputy Sectary General are expected to attend the event.

Short Trip to Washington DC

After addressing the International Yoga Day event, Prime Minister Modi is flying to Washington DC to attend the background briefing by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu. He will also be taking part in a cultural event at Freedom Plaza before flying to Virginia.

First Lady hosting Prime Minister Modi

As part of the official state visit of Prime Minister Modi, Jill Biden, the first Lady will be hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Science Foundation in Alexandra. The event highlights career-connected learning and workforce training programs. The Prime Minister and the First Lady will be meeting the students and will have moderate conversations.

Post the event, the First Lady will be hosting a Media Preview at the White House ahead of the state dinner.