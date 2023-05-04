Live: NEET Admit Card 2023 Release,download admit card on neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) ‘s admit card has been release today on 4th May 2023 by NTA (National Testing Agency). The exam is scheduled on 7th of May 2023. A direct link to download the admit card for NEET UG is available on neet.nta.nic.in .

The Admit card or the hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidates by using their application number and date of birth. Th Exam City information slips have already been issued by the National Testing Agency.

Direct Link to Download the Admit Card

On the Day of the exam, a hard copy of the admit card, a photograph with other asked documents is required. On the Hall Ticket, other required details are mentioned like the items allowed during the exam, things which the candidate is allowed to carry and the type of dress code one should wear.

Below are the steps to follow to download the Admit Card :

Login in to neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for Admit Card mentioned under the Candidate’s activity.

Login with the Date of Birth and the Application Number and download your Admit Card.

Here are few helpline numbers which one can call in case of any doubts or queries 01169227700 / 01140759000. One can also email their queries to http://neet.nta.nic.in/

All the candidates must reach the examination hall on time as mentioned in their admit cards. The Admit card or the Hall Tickets may contain another section for Self Declaration called he Self Declaration form in which they are supposed to mention / declare their recent travel history, their health issues and the current status of any disease which they may have. It has to be signed in presence of an Invigilator at the Exam Venue.

Download your Admit Cards from the link neet.nta.nic.in.