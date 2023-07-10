Landslide due to Heavy Rainfall in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh facing the worst monsoon of the season. With continuous landslides at multiple locations to now houses collapsing, there is a report that lie loss is also expected due to heavy rainfall and landslide at Mandi.

Manikaran Sahib, the place of the Hot Water Spring

At Manikaran Sahib, a Gurudwara on the bank of river parvati, there is a bridge which connects the road to the Gurudwara but due to the water level of river parvati going above the red alert mark, the bridge is seen to be broken and the commute is all ceased and stopped due to heavy rainfall. However, no causalities have been reported till now.

At Manali as well, it is advised to not visit as of Monday, 10th of July 2022 due to the rainfall, the highway is experiencing landslides and same is getting cleared in 2-3 days. It is dangerous to travel to Manali or above at the moment.

Way to Deepak Tal Closed

The way from Manali to Leh and from Shimla to Narkhanda all the way to Leh Ladakh is stopped and no vehicle apart from the police and the Army is allowed to go. Even the way to Deepak Tal and Barah lachala, the commute is completely stopped. The private vehicles a well as tourist busses are not being allowed to Rotang Pass as well to to a risk of Landslide and Heavy Rainfall.

Many buildings and residential areas at Mandi are dipped in knee level water. The Weather forecast states the coming wee k to be very rainy for Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, MP and Rajasthan. Everyone is advised to move out of the house only when very necessary for the next couple of days by the chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.