High Alert in Delhi Too after Major Violence in Haryana

First Nuh and then Gurugram on Red Alert but now the Country’s Capital New Delhi is also on High Alert due to the situation going out of hand.

The Delhi authorities have been ordered by the supreme court to deploy heavy forces and install more CCTV Cameras in order to maintain the peace and harmony in the capital.

Drones have been deployed to monitor sensitive areas and the security has been tightened due to the communal clash in Haryana.

The Citizens have been requested by the Government Authorities not to believe the rumor’s and be cautious and report any suspicious activity nearby immediately.

The protests have led to traffic jams at several part of the capital, many companies have given work from home and there is section 144 imposed in Gurugram area and curfew at Nuh.

A Special investigation team has been set and deployed to look into the matter and in all areas of Delhi NCR, there police is ordered to be alert at all times.