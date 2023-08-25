Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou Conferred PM Modi with ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’

Katerina Sakellaropoulou Greek’s President conferred PM Modi with ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ on 25th August 2023, Friday. This is the 2nd Highest Civilian Honour in Greece.

The citation of the honour awarded to PM Modi states, “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.”

It Further Adds “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”

This honour is conferred only to “Eminent Personalities” who have a distinguished position and contributed to magnify the stature of Greece.

PM Modi tweeted ” I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India”.

PM Modi reached at Greece on Friday Morning for an official bilateral visit. This day trip was the first visit of an Indian President in last 40 years. PM Modi not only met the Governement Superiors in Greece but also business Tycoons of both the countries with the Indian Community in Greece.