Five Vande Bharat Trains set off by the Prime Minister on 27th June 2023

Vande Bharat Trains have been the new and comfortable train initiative taken by PM Modi to improve connectivity across the country. Keeping that in mind, Prime Minister Modi launched 5 New Vande Bharat Trains connecting Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharastra, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Five trained were flagged off by PM Modi on 27th June 2023

The 5 trains which were inaugurated were Bhopal- Indore, Ranchi -Patna, Bhopal – Jabalpur, Dharwad-Bangalore and Goa- Mumbai. All the trains are Vande Bharat Express Trains. The inauguration took place in Bhopal at Rani Kamlapati railway Station.

After the flagging ceremony, Prime Minister interacted with the crew members and few children who on-boarded the train at Bhopal ( Rani Kamlapati Railway Station).

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Governor Manju Bhai and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw and Joytiraditya attended the event.