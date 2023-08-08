Ethnic Cleansing being conducted says the High Court on demolishing illegal construction in Nuh and Gurgaon area

As per the suo motu cognisance of news reports, the illegal constructions in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram area have been demolished as per the law and the Division bench of Pujab and Haryana High Court feels that when such a step is taken for demolishing the illegal constructions, it is that the city is going through ethnic cleansing.

It is also brought to the light that, the demolishing of the building is happening without following the norms set by law and order and also without issuing notices to the encroachers.

As per the bench, the Constitution of India protects all the citizens of the country and therefore, no illegal demolishing of the building will take place anywhere. Advocate Kshitij Sharma is appointed by the bench to look into the same and the next hearing is on 11th August 2023.

As per the High Court order, the information and public relation department of Nuh district administration has issued a media statement informing everyone that the demolition exercise has been stopped in the district in obeyance of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.