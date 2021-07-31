Elon Musk slammed Apple for Charging Global Internet Tax

Elon Musk is one of the richest man in the world Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Elon Musk slammed apple for Global Income internet Tax, while Elon Musk is supporting Fornite creator Epic games.

Elon Musk also stated that App Store fees as a ‘’de facto global tax on the internet’’. He also stated that Epic Games is right to fight back Apple, as Elon Musk is supporting Epic Games.

The fight between Epic Games and Apple started, when Apple kicked out Fortnite game from the App store and this happened, last year in August. Apple kicked out Fortnite game because they violated policies after Epic games started using its own payment system.

Elon Musk also stated that he like using Apple devices very much and he feels that Apple is ‘’overcharging with App Store’’. Elon Musk tweeted that; “I mean 30% fees for doing almost zero incremental work is completely unreasonable. Epic wouldn’t bother processing their own payments if App Store fees were fair,”.

What Epic Games wants

Epic Games lobbyists is trying from very long time to pass a bill that will and help iPhone users to download ios apps on the iPhone without using App Store like Google stores allow third-party apk files and app stores installation.

Epic Games wants the same thing for iphones as well. Bills want corporate companies like Apple to not ‘’ retaliate against a developer for choosing to use an alternative application store or in-application payment system’’.

It is a monopolistic behavior by Apple, as it is a debatable topic and lobbyists can debate that it is a monopolistic behavior by Apple and Apple control App developers. When we compare from Android users their open nature have helped to grow immensely, and open nature have also allowed entry to countless rogue developers and Apps.

Apple’s employees also feel that 30% is too much

Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, earlier also presented 10-year old email to Steve Jobs as evidence to fight in the court. The mail talks about reducing the App Store commission that Apple is charging on developers from 30% to 20%.

Schiller requested whether Apple can continue with the ‘’70/30’’ split forever in the mail and the split refers to the 30% fees that Apple charges developers for paid apps. While Schiller made it clear that he is a ‘’staunch supporter’’ of the fees. He was not confident that the30% cut can remain ‘’unchanged forever’’.