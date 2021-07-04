Security forces in Jammu are on high alert after the drone attack in Jammu on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu that took place on 27, June. The only thing surprising about the drone attack in Jammu is that such an attack happened. In fact, Security agencies in India have been anticipating for some time the possible use of drone, that this might happen, but we were not prepared and it took place.

Earlier drones were used in against India in asymmetric war, when they used to drop bomb and weapons among the Punjab border. After that, it was only a matter of time that drones would be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan. According to BSF sources, “it was a quad copter trying to cross the international border’’ and “was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area”. As soon as BSF personnel started shooting at it, the drone returned, they added.

Fear of Terrorism is Increasing Day by Day

Security forces are trying to figure it out. Who did it and why the Drone attack was done. “Drones will increasingly be used in all sorts of combat in the future by both State and non-State actors. We catering to both the offensive use of drones, while also focusing on defensive measures through anti-drone technologies to prevent any attack on our critical facilities, ‘the Army Chief said.

The drone attack in Jammu increases more fear in people and increases the threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan. Over the past couple of years there have been reports of Pakistan using drones to drop weapons across the border. Drones can be used with deadly effect and it has been used in before also.

After the drone attack on June 27, a 22 year old was arrested and had an explosive device weighing four kg and Suspicions came after he was arrested.

“This threat is live and going to keep on increasing… but we are aware and have taken advanced measures over the past few days to re-orient ourselves. As a unit, the Army is looking for proactive solutions and I am very confident that we can take care of this challenge as well,” the General said.

The General Pandey also linked between the level and intensity of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the relative stability of the region. “Every time there is stability in the Kashmir Valley, or the Jammu and Kashmir region, as we have seen recently, there will always be the introduction of new systems or actors to counter this… and the next level in this is greater deniability – an attempt to say this is possibly internal,” he said.