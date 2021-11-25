Air Quality post diwali has continuously been depleting day by day and the pollution content in the air is increasing at a drastic rate. This has been a concern for the government from a very long time. Today 25th November 2021, the AQI (Air Quality Index) recorded at delhi is 280 by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and TResearch).

To get the AQI under control and to get some pause to the Air Pollution at the Capital City of India, the Delhi Government has passed a Mandate that only E-Vehicles and CNG equipped vehicles will be allowed to enter the Capital City starting 27th November.

There is a ban put on petrol and diesel vehicles till 3rd December 2021 and this ban is expected to be extended in the near future. Not just the private vehicles but also the bigger trucks entering delhi have been banned from coming into the city except for the trucks carrying essentials. The Delhi Government is taking steps of improvement to bring out the change we all need in the Air Quality at delhi.

Keeping in mind the need of the hour, the government is deploying special CNG enabled buses between Gulabi baugh and Timarpur, shuttle buses have also been started between Secretariat and ITO also covering several metro stations till Indraprastha.

Well for some this is good news and for some it may not be, that Delhi Government on 22nd November lifted the ban on construction but the Schools and colleges are still instructed to remain closed and everyone is advised to take the public transport instead of the private vehicles. This helps in reducing the pollution to a major extent.

Believe it or not, these changes are being done for the people staying in the capital city so that we all can get a sense of fresh breath with the improved Air Quality and eventually it also leads to improved health of individuals.