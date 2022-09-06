Cyrus Mistry Dies in Car Accident on 4 September 2022- Ex Tata Sons Chairman

After a glorious career, Cyrus Mistry’s life came to an end due to a car accident on September 4, 2022, in Palghar Maharashtra.

This accident took place as the former bumped his Mercedes Benz due to over speeding into a divider while he was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, as per latest reports.

A name which became a synonym for TATA group and will be an eternal part of the TATA franchisee forever is Cyrus Mistry. He was born in 1968 to a Parsi family in Mumbai.

He was a well known personality and one of the most important pillars of the TATA family. Cyrus Mistry was undoubtedly talented as well as a gifted personality in terms of education, experience and knowledge.

His Early Life, Family and Journey of Success

Coming from a wealthy business family, Cyrus mistry was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group which was started in 19th century. The family belonged to a prosperous industrialists and merchant since the earliest times.

He graduated from Imperial College London, and holds a Master of Science degree in Management from London business school. Cyrus Mistry was a part of the family business and did a tremendous job at growing towards larger expansions and engineering projects, not only within India, but overseas as well. He was an Irish businessman of Indian Origin.

A name that spoke for TATA!

In the era of Pallonji group, Pallonji Mistry was a part of the board member of the TATA group, another Mumbai based conglomerate, from which he retired in 2006. Then, Cyrus Mistry took his place at TATA group. Since Pallonji Mistry was the single largest shareholder of the company and also his son was named as the director of several TATA companies, Cyrus Mistry was appointment as the Deputy Chairman of the Group.

It was assumed that he would take over after the retirement of Ratan Tata becoming the first non Indian and second non Tata to lead the group.

In 2012, he was announced as the sixth chairman of the TATA group officially after the Ratan Tata’s retirement but was removed four years later by Tata Trust Funds, TATA SONS.

In addition , he was also chairman of many major TATA companies including Tata Teleservices, Tata Global beverages, Tata Chemicals etc.

He was an extremely hardworking and devoted personality which made him what his name stands today.