Automatic number plate recognition coming soon for tolls, Fastag leaving the biz!

Automatic Number Plate Recognition – In a country like ours, where the population is increasing day by day, the number of vehicles keeps on increasing at enormous number too, we definitely need an automated system for toll collection.

With every vehicle entering any state each and every time, a specific amount of money known as toll tax is taken. Toll tax is a tax type similar to the other types of tax that we pay for driving on roads like road tax.

The Change for Better with ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition)

With multiple advancements in the situation, a more technologically sound and improved system has come into effect in the recent years for traffic management, automation and journey time analysis. The Ministry of Road transport and highways is planning to remove all toll plazas on national highways by making use of cameras to capture number plates.

ANPR technology (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on the image of number plate of the vehicle.

This is an advanced process and can help in maintaining the traffic at a faster and steadier pace. This process is being followed in various foreign countries for a long time, and recently it has been introduced in India as well.

It is being tested in pilot mode in India currently and if it turns out to be fine, the amount of toll tax will be automatically deducted from the bank account of the driver.

Why is There a Need to Pay ‘Toll Tax’?

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Act, there are rules stated by the central government that may vary from state to state but the basic ground rules remain same.

Toll tax is a form of road pricing implemented to recover road construction and maintenance charges. When a vehicle travels across states or down a highway, or expressway, tax is deducted at the toll booth depending on the vehicle size. Carriage weight, the kind of use whether it is a personal or commercial use, the charges are standard and deducted likewise.

Fastag: Paying Toll Online

Earlier these toll taxes were collected manually, however after the introduction of Fastag, which is the electronic toll collection system under the control of National highway authority of India. These were prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection and every time one crosses the toll, the amount of toll tax is automatically deducted from the wallet.

Fastags are mandatory since December 2019 and the ease of not waiting on the collection booth if these are enabled on the vehicle is an added advantage for Fastag users. Users can download app and add the amount to the wallet for further trips.

The future is here and you can soon expect your travel to become more hassle free in the coming times with ANPR.