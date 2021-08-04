Indian Army Chopper crashes in Pathankot, near the State border between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army Chopper crash took place near Ranjit Sagar Dam, Jammu and Kashmir. As of now no casualties have been reported.

Rescue Team Arrived on time and handled the situation.

Surendra Lamba Senior Superintendent of Police of Panthankot, Punjab stated that no casualties are there as of now and also stated that the accident happened near the Ranjit Sagar Dam, in Jammu and Kashmir Kathua District. Rescue Teams started their operations to save and handle the situations.

The cop said; “Some of the floating material of the chopper recovered. Specialized forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. Only after divers go into the lake will we know what exactly happened,”

“The search operations for the two pilots are still on. Initial reports from the ground suggested that they have been recovered safely.” Stated by Army sources.

About ALH Dhruv; Indian Army Chopper.

Advanced Light Helicopter ( ALH- DHRUV). It is a twin engine, multi role, multi mission new generation helicopter in the 5.5 ton weight class. It is a ‘’type- Certified’’ by the center of Military Airworthiness Certification (CEMILAC) and civil operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

228 Helicopters are produced by March 2017, including 216 for the Indian Armed Forces.

Major Variants of ALH Dhruv helicopter are Dhruv Mk-I, Mk-II, Mk-III & Mk-IV.

Weight- 2,502 kg

Top Speed- 282 km/h

Range- 660 km

Unit Cost- 5,000,000–6,200,000 USD (2013)

Manufacturer- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Engine type- Turboshaft

Design of the Dhruv ALH

The ALH helicopter is of a conventional design and its weight is two-thirds by the weight of the construction.

The ALH helicopter is equipped with an active vibration control system that is developed by Lord Corporation of North Caroline and that also uses sensors to monitor on-board.