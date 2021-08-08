Space Ticket Price of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic reaches $450,000

The virgin galactic spaceship had taken Richard Branson to space on 11th July. The announcement for the new space ticket price for a seat took place on 5th August.

Space ticket price for around 600 people who had previously booked their seats was around $200,000 to $250,000. However, the new space ticket price for the seats has doubled to around $450,000.

Upcoming plans for the next adventure with the space ticket price of $450,000

Reportedly the next trip to space will take place in September. One of the customers for this trip is a member of the Italian Air force. Michael Colglazier, the CEO said, “We are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today.” He further stated that the first priority will be given to the customers who are already in the waiting list.

Michael Colglazier regarding the next trip said, “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

After the next trip to space in September, there will be another test mission. However, the spaceship’s future plans have not been revealed yet. Richard Branson’s company aims to run around 400 flights per year.

Facilities offered by the spaceship to the customers

A space ticket price of $450,000 entails the following facilities to it:

A single-seat

Multi-seats for couples, friends, and family

A full-flight buyout

Initially, the virgin galactic spaceship was delineated to bear around six crew members. However, the trip to space in July which was described as fully crewed comprised of four crew members.

Experience of a lifetime: a trip to the space

The virgin galactic spaceship contains an air-launched spaceplane. VSS Unity is the name of the spaceplane.. The VSS Unity will take off joined to the belly of a huge carrier plane from a runway. It is located at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

After this, the spaceship will start attaining altitude. The spaceplane will detach itself from its mothership after gaining altitude. The rocket engine will get ignited, and the spaceship will take off past 50 miles over sea level.

A feeling of weightlessness will take place once the ship reaches space. The passengers will then unbuckle their seatbelts and take a moment to soak in the entire feeling. The spaceship will then return back to the ground after this experience of a lifetime.