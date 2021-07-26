Located in the state of Maharashtra, the city of Pune rose to be one of the most successful cities in the country. Pune is the second largest city in Maharashtra and is also known as the second vital IT hub of the country. The city’s liveliness and atmosphere has a lot to offer due to which it has been named as the second best city to live in India. Apart from these substantial factors, Pune has a lot to offer to both its citizens and tourists, be it the food, the scenery or the various sightseeing places.

So without further ado, let’s dive into this article and take a look at 10 best places in Pune that one must look out for while visiting the city.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir

One of the oldest temples in India, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir had to be mentioned in this list of 10 best places in Pune. Dedicated to Lord Ganesh, this temple is surely one of the must visit places in Pune. Due to the temple’s beauty and divine power, it is visited by thousands of tourists and devotees every year.

Further details:

Location: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Mehunpura, Budhwar Peth, Pune

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Mehunpura, Budhwar Peth, Pune Visiting Hours: 6 AM-9 PM

Parvati Hill

One of the most beautiful and adventurous places in the city, Parvati Hill surely had to be in the list of 10 best places in Pune. Parvati Hill which is located 2,100 feet above the sea level is not only famous for its view and scenery, but also for its rich heritage and history. The hill acts as a ground to one of the holiest temples in India, the Parvati temple. The Parvati temple was built during the rule of the Peshwas and is visited by a lot of tourists and devotees due to its scenic beauty and spiritual atmosphere.

Further details:

Location: Parvati Hill, Pune

Parvati Hill, Pune Visiting hours: 5 AM-8 PM

5 AM-8 PM Path: 103 steps which leads to the peak of the hill

Bund Garden

One of the most beautiful and calming places in Pune, Bund garden had to be in the list of 10 best places in Pune. The Bund garden was opened in the year 1869. This place has a calming and soothing atmosphere which offers peace and tranquillity to a person. This garden acts as a beautiful picnic spot for families and friends which is why it is visited by a lot of people who are looking to have a fun and peaceful time. Several people can also be seen exercising or jogging inside the area.

Further details:

Location: Beside Fitzgerald Bridge, 2km from the Pune railway station

Operating Hours: 6 AM-9 PM

National War Memorial Southern Command

Dedicated to the soldiers and warriors who have lost their lives in the war for independence, the National War Memorial Southern Command surely had to be in the list of 10 best places in Pune. The National War Museum started operating on the 15th of August, 1998.

Key Features:

An exhibit of a Mig 23 BN used in the Kargil War.

A model of INS Trishul used in Pakistan War, 1971 and the Portuguese Indian War.

This memorial is a must visit place for all the tourists and travellers as it provides them an insight to the sacrifices and bravery of the soldiers who dedicated their lives to the country’s well being.

Further details:

Year of establishment: 1998

1998 Location: Ghorpuri Lines, Dobarwadi, Ghorpadi, Pune.

Ghorpuri Lines, Dobarwadi, Ghorpadi, Pune. Visiting hours: 9:30 AM-7 PM

Shaniwar Wada Palace

One of the finest architectural displays and monuments in the country, the Shaniwar Wada palace had to be mentioned in the list of 10 best places in Pune. Established in the year 1732, this palace is 287 years old and was under the rule of the Peshwas until they lost the palace to the British Empire in the year 1818. This palace is often visited by several tourists and travellers due to its historic beauty and Marathi Imperial architectural design.

Further Details:

Location: Bajirao Road, Shaniwar Peth, Pune

Bajirao Road, Shaniwar Peth, Pune Visiting hours: 8 AM-6:30 PM

8 AM-6:30 PM Fee: Rs5 for Indians and Rs125 for foreigners

Shisha Jazz Cafe

This list of 10 best places in Pune would’ve surely been incomplete without the mention of a famous eating spot in Pune. One of the most beloved eating places in Pune, Shisha Jazz cafe surely is a must visit place for all the tourists and travellers. This place offers a very calm ambience along with delicious foods and drinks, which is why it is so popular among the people.

Further details:

Location: Koregaon Park Annexe, Pune

Koregaon Park Annexe, Pune Operating hours: 11 AM-11:30 PM

Aga Khan Palace

Built by Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III in the year 1892, the Aga Khan Palace is a must visit for the tourists due to which it has been mentioned in the list of top 10 best places in Pune. The palace is a symbol of entrancing beauty and heritage due to which so many tourists get attracted and enthralled by it. This palace comprises of a lot of historical gravity since it was built by the Sultan with the motive offering employment to the villagers of the nearby areas who had to suffer a lot due to a famine.

Further Details:

Location: Samrat Ashok Rd, Pune

Samrat Ashok Rd, Pune Visiting hours: 9 AM-5:30 PM

9 AM-5:30 PM Fees: Rs5 per adult, Rs2 per child and Rs100 per foreigner.

Saras Baug

One of the most beautiful places in Pune, Saras Baug had to be included in the list of top 10 best places in Pune. Inside Saras Baug there is a temple of Lord Ganesh which is known as Talyatla Ganapati. Saras Baug offers an ample amount of relaxation and peace to the visitors through its greenery, scenic beauty and calm atmosphere, which is why it is often visited by many citizens and even tourists and travellers.

Further Details:

Area: 25 acres

25 acres Location: Sadashiv Peth, Pune

Sadashiv Peth, Pune Visiting hours: 6 AM-9 PM

Lal Mahal

One of the most significant symbols of Indian heritage, Lal Mahal had to be mentioned in the list of top 10 places in Pune. Built in the year 1630, Lal Mahal has continued to be one of the most captivating places in Pune. The reason due to which so many visitors get attracted to this place is because of the fact that the founder of the Maratha Empire, Lord Shivaji spent his childhood years in this palace.

Further details:

Location: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rd, Pune

Visiting hours: 9 AM-1 PM, 4 PM-8 PM

Fees: Rs3 per person

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj

While exploring the beauty of the city, one should surely not miss out on the display of the city’s wildlife. Hence, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife research Centre has made it to the list of 10 best places in Pune. Established in the year1999, the zoo contains a wide variety of animals including leopards, elephants, white tiger, Bengal tiger and many more. The zoo mainly comprises of three sets:

Animal Orphanage

Zoo

Snake park

This zoological park is surely a must visit place with families since it offers a fun and engaging time and can be thoroughly enjoyed by people of all age groups.

Further details:

Area: 130 acres

Location: Katraj dairy, Katraj, Pune

Fee: Rs25 per person

Visiting hours: 9 AM-6 PM

Thus, we have come to the end of the list of 10 best places in Pune that one must look out for while visiting the city. Make sure you go through every place mentioned in this article in order to not miss out on the fun and beauty that the city has to offer.