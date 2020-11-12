Christmas Gift Idea: The Chopard Happy Watch

A watch can complete an outfit. It’s like the icing on top of a cake. Many people like to collect watches to mix and match with their outfits. Getting the right watch not only adds the finishing touch to your look but can also make you look sophisticated. When you are snappy with your whole look and you add a watch to it, you will be more respected. People will treat you differently depending on the way you carry yourself. And with that, getting a beautiful arm candy can certainly make you look even better. This Christmas season, why not give yourself or a special woman in your life a beautiful watch that looks timeless and stunning.

In this article, we’ll be introducing you to the stunning Chopard Happy Sport watch and brand history. This wonderful watch model combines functionality and style seamlessly. It’s a great gift idea for Christmas! So, read on to learn more about it.

An Introduction to the Happy Sport Watch

The Chopard Happy Sport watch was designed by Caroline Sheaufele back in 1993. The beautiful design of this watch adheres to the spirit of its predecessor, the Happy Diamonds. Happy Sport was then the pioneer in creating women’s watches. Since then, Chopard has made over a thousand styles for the Happy Sport line. They created a mix of models with Joie de Vivre as their key principle. The exclusive use of ethical gold for the creation of their pieces makes them faithful to their eco-friendly commitments that started way back in July 2018.

The Chopard Brand

Chopard established itself as a highly-esteemed and high-end Swiss brand. It’s a modern-day legend that commands respect globally, symbolizing Sonviller in the famous region of Swiss Jura. Their watchmakers are artisans who have the best training. And they give them workshops to hone their skills to the fullest.

Chopard Watch History

Chopard was founded by Louis-Ulysse Chopard. He was a humble son of a farmer. By the age of 24, he launched Maison Chopard with success! Now, the brand is known for its great quality and craftsmanship. With unique styles and beautiful pieces, many people have come to love the brand, especially its watches.

Each piece of Chopard is beautifully crafted with precious stones and metals. So it’s no doubt many people have become fans of the brand and its many wonderful pieces. You can be sure that each piece, specifically their watches are sure to last your lifetime and more!

For the watch lovers

Chopard’s Happy Sport watch collection is indeed for the watch lovers out there. It’s a stellar watch that has a round face. Happy Sport is one of the first watches to combine stones, diamonds, and stainless steel together to make a gorgeous timepiece.

More in detail

This watch is one of the most iconic timepieces from Chopard. You can be sure that the quartz movement is accurate and reliable, beautifully housed in a 36mm stainless steel case. Its dial looks elegant and attractive, and the hands and hour markers that have three stunning floating diamonds blend beautifully. This watch will sure look great on you or your special someone’s arm, making a great impression and statement.

Get it!

So, there you have it, the Chopard Happy watch! We’ve given you the brand’s history and details about this beautiful timepiece. Watches make for a great gift for watch lovers and pretty much anyone who just wants to up their outfit game. The gift of time is the best thing you can give to someone special. And what better way to show time materialized than with a gorgeous watch that can last the receiver a lifetime? This Christmas season, get yourself, or your mom, sister, best friend, or boss a beautiful Chopard Happy watch. You or the receiver of this watch will surely get a lot of use from it. Make the simplest outfit more put together. And make a statement with it. An elegant and well-crafted watch like this can even be passed down as an heirloom, without worrying that this style will soon be outdated. We hope this article helps you in knowing more about Chopard and their Happy Sport watches.