Health Benefits of Turmeric, an Excellent Super Food

Turmeric, commonly known as Haldi, is considered to be a superfood in today’s world. It is simultaneously a variant of the ginger family that contains numerous amounts of advantages. People all over the country have been using turmeric as a cure for treating several diseases and injuries for ages. Hence, it is very high in demand due to its medicinal properties. Moreover, people have inculcated the habit of drinking turmeric milk before bed to ensure a peaceful night of slumber. So in this article, we will discuss the nutritional composition and some of the most significant health benefits of turmeric. So without further delay, let’s dive into it.

Nutritional Composition of Turmeric per 100g Calories 390kcal Carbohydrates 69.9g Sugar 3g Dietary Fibre 21g Total Fat 10g Saturated Fat 3g Calcium 0.2g Iron 47.5mg Protein 8g Phosphorus 0.26g Ascorbic Acid 50mg Sodium 10mg Potassium 2500mg

Health Benefits of Turmeric: Helps in managing Type 2 Diabetes

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin which helps in regulating blood sugar levels. Moreover, curcumin also helps in preventing inflammation and also enhances resistance to insulin, hyperlipidemia, etc. Hence, all these factors prove that turmeric can be quite helpful in fighting off type 2 Diabetes.

Health Benefits of Turmeric: Fights against inflammation

Inflammation is a very chronic and harmful disease. Therefore, it leads to several other deadly diseases. But thanks to turmeric and its curcumin compound, inflammation can be prevented naturally. Curcumin indeed contains several antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Hence, incorporating the consumption of turmeric into our everyday life can yield very helpful results.

Assists in providing a remedy against Cancer

One of the key factors for the growth of cancer cells in the body is inflammation. Meanwhile, turmeric has been proven to help in decelerating the spread of cancer cells inside the body. In fact, it also helps in steering clear of the growth of tumor cells in the human system. Furthermore, curcumin even contributes to the destruction of the cancer cells altogether. For instance, some of the types of cancer where turmeric can aid in are:

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Breast cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Health Benefits of Turmeric: Provides a shield against cardiovascular diseases

The inner part of the heart and blood vessels are covered by a thin membrane. This thin membrane is extremely important since it helps in the regulation of the body’s blood pressure levels. This is termed endothelial function. However, decreasing endothelial function can make an individual prone to cardiovascular diseases. Turmeric or more specifically curcumin helps in reviving and accelerating the endothelial function which thereby helps in preventing chronic heart diseases.

Helps in enhancing the immune system

Maintaining a healthy immune system is of utmost importance. Thus, a good immune system protects the body from various types of sicknesses. Turmeric indeed contains several antibacterial and antiviral characteristics. Due to this reason turmeric has been proven to be quite effective when it comes to boosting an individual’s immune system. Therefore, it helps in battling off several infections and diseases.

Aids in the betterment of the functioning of the liver

Turmeric is considered to be a powerhouse of antioxidants. This property is extremely powerful since it helps a lot in protecting the liver from harmful toxins. For instance, turmeric can be consumed by people who are on long-term medications. Therefore, it keeps their liver unaffected from strong medicines.

Helps in the betterment of the digestive system

Since turmeric contains a lot of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory characteristics, it can aid in the process of digestion. Moreover, turmeric is also used as a pacifying substance for the digestive system in the Ayurvedic field of medicine. In addition, it might also contribute towards providing remedies against irritable bowel syndrome. Nowadays, turmeric is also being used as a remedy in modern-day medicine to fight against digestive issues.

Works as a pain-relieving agent

One of the most essential health benefits of turmeric is specifically its ability to provide relief from certain types of pain in the body. Furthermore, research has shown that turmeric aids in providing relaxation from arthritis pain in the knee area. Moreover, it is believed that turmeric functions as efficiently as modern-day medicine Advil.

Thus, we have finally come to the end of this article. Simultaneously, the above-cited health benefits of turmeric have proven its efficiency. Hence, it can be concluded that inculcating the habit of consuming turmeric every day can help us in achieving a healthy body as well as lifestyle.