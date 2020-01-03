Green Tea Benefits for your Body and Skin

There are so many times when you wish for the perfect skin, perfect hair, a perfect partner, a perfect job, a perfect home. However, that is not the case always, so you turn to various remedies, both home and market-based. But what if we told you that you can invest in a beverage that is not only delicious but also the perfect remedy to achieve good skin and hair?

Green tea is one of the most popular drinks on this planet. It is a rich beverage, which can be consumed for healthy skin, hair and body. Drinking green tea is an investment that can improve your lifestyle.

Green Tea Benefits:

Assists in Weight Loss

Losing weight and then managing a said weight number is a difficult thing to do. Approximately 30 billion dollars are spent annually by people collectively in order to reduce weight. Now while there are no shortcuts to weight loss, there is a remedy that can aid in this journey- green tea. A high metabolic rate can be achieved through the consumption of green tea according to recent studies. An improved metabolic rate which burns calories faster.

Strengthens the Immune System

One of the most notable benefits of green tea for skin and hair includes is its ability to strengthen the immune system. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which help prevent illness and infections such as common cold and influenza. Plus, consuming green tea daily can help avoid the regular stress that pollution puts on our body. So, a healthy body leads to healthy skin and hair while helping reverse signs of aging.

Lowers Cancer Risk

Developing cancer is a notable risk that everyone faces in today’s time. While there are many practices by people undertaken to prevent it from forming, not many know that green tea can also help. Green tea’s regular consumption can help in preventing skin cancer and other types of cancers. The actions of antioxidants can inhibit the growth of cancerous cells.

Regulates Blood Circulation

One of the lesser-known green tea benefits is improvement in blood circulation. Blood circulation is a vital process that delivers nutrients and oxygen to all cells in the body. Poor circulation leads to bad skin and hair problems. With good blood circulation, your skin becomes supple and hair becomes stronger.

Prevents Acne

Green tea is beneficial for those suffering from acne of various types. Whether it’s hormonal acne, adult acne or PCOS/PCOD acne, green tea can aid in combating them. The antioxidants in green tea detoxify your body, which is essential in order to keep the skin healthy from within.

Aids in Fighting Skin Infections

Skin infections can happen to anyone if exposed to bacteria. Exposure to bacteria can also cause scalp infections. Drinking green tea can help prevent those. In fact, washing your face and hair with green tea water can also aid in getting rid of skin infections.

Many people rush to doctors and aestheticians for instant results on these but fail to see that clear skin, bouncy hair and a healthy body can be achieved with the help of green tea.