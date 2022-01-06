Dark Chocolate: Health Benefits and Nutrition

When it comes to eating chocolates, making a smarter choice is imperative. Eating chocolate isn’t just about consuming it rather enjoying those guilt-free flavours and taking advantage of their health benefits. Dark Chocolate is one such sweet treat that you can enjoy as a health diet. The potential health benefits of dark chocolates are undeniable and quite impressive. Studies have also shown that dark chocolates can lower the risk of heart disease, and aid in the improvement of your health.

Here are some proven health benefits of Dark Chocolates:

Nutritious:

A dark chocolate with high cocoa content is highly nutritious and contains soluble fiber and loads of minerals. Iron, Magnesium, Copper, Manganese, and Fiber are some major nutrition contents of a dark chocolate.

Source of Antioxidants:

Dark chocolates are loaded with biologically active organic compounds and are present in large amounts.

Improves Heart Health:

Flavanols present in the dark chocolates have a positive impact on the heart health as it plays a major role in reducing blood pressure and improving blood flow to the heart. Studies have shown that chocolate intake for years result in a lower risk of heart diseases by reducing blood pressure. Endothelial cells in our body that make a thin membrane in our heart, help control the vascular system and keep the blood flowing in our body. People who consumed dark chocolate for a week noticed an increase in endothelial function and lower blood pressure.

Proves Great for Cholestrol Profile:

The cocoa butter found in dark chocolate contains healthy fats that also act as antioxidants in the body. This reduces the levels of total and bad cholesterol in the body, thus reducing the risk for heart diseases.

Improved Cognition Function:

Research have shown that the flavanol rich dark chocolate increase blood flow to brain that can help in the treatment of Alzheimer patients. Furthermore, researches have also shown that chocolates and wines are related to better brain function and improved cognition function.

Protects Skin from harmful UV rays:

If you are planning to buy a bioactive product to save your skin from the harmful UV rays, then hold on! Dark chocolate can do this favour to your skin. The bioactive compounds present in it protect your skin against sun damage and improves blood flow to the skin.

In a nutshell, chocolate has been a popular treat among all since ages. Chocolate is valued worldwide and the flavour is the best choice for many. Experts say, while choosing a dark chocolate, make sure that it contains at least 50% cocoa solids, sugar and cocoa butter. A dark chocolate doesn’t contain milk unlike milk chocolates. Hence, the darker the chocolate, more health benefits you get.