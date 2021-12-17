8 Best Online Dietitians For Weight Loss in India

When it comes to fitness, well-being and health, there is an astonishing amount of misinformation and a lack of awareness amongst the public. In India, the term fitness is associated with regular exercise. However, the term generally only contributes a 20% role in overall fitness. Exercise is strongly suggested to stay fit, but nutrition is more crucial. Therefore, the phrase “you are what you eat” is accurate.

The pandemic has caused heightened stress levels that indeed have taken a toll on our physical and mental health. Some of us take crash diets to get our health and body back on track, which has become counterproductive. Hence, it is essential to understand the science and facts behind food and nutrition to achieve these goals.

Getting assistance from an online dietician consultation is a perfect way to improve the quality of life and overall well-being. A person getting an online dietitian consultation can expect the following benefits:

Good physical and mental well-being a good mood

Fewer symptoms of illness and lethargy

Great mobility

Positive outlook towards life and health

Online consultation with a nutritionist or dietician can provide you with good nutrition and counselling for enhanced health at the convenience of your home. The online consultation with a dietitian can be carried via Skype calls, messages or through chats. Based on your consultation, the dietician will guide or recommend you different plans and programs that suit your health and requirements.

What are the benefits of availing an online dietitian?

Availing an online dietician consultation has a plethora of benefits. These include:

Designed as per your convenience: The weight gain or loss programs you look at online may or may not suit you. It is because it is not tailored as per your needs and body. Therefore, getting an online consultation with a top nutritionist or dietician in India will help you achieve your health goals. The dietitian will customize the plans as per your body type and daily routine.

The weight gain or loss programs you look at online may or may not suit you. It is because it is not tailored as per your needs and body. Therefore, getting an online consultation with a top nutritionist or dietician in India will help you achieve your health goals. The dietitian will customize the plans as per your body type and daily routine. They have a variety of features: The health management system presented by the online dietician comes with a variety of curated features as per your bodily needs. Almost all dietician programs suggest you have daily/weekly/monthly goals. Additionally, some dieticians also give you enough liberty to choose a free trial and have better interaction with them in a private chat room.

The health management system presented by the online dietician comes with a variety of curated features as per your bodily needs. Almost all dietician programs suggest you have daily/weekly/monthly goals. Additionally, some dieticians also give you enough liberty to choose a free trial and have better interaction with them in a private chat room. You will get personalized help: Top dietician in India offers personalized help via a phone call or personal chat. They provide you with a free tracker which helps you in your weight loss or weight gain journey. This online nutritionist or dieticians create personalized meal plans and exercises to help you get the type of body you want and the health you need.

Top dietician in India offers personalized help via a phone call or personal chat. They provide you with a free tracker which helps you in your weight loss or weight gain journey. This online nutritionist or dieticians create personalized meal plans and exercises to help you get the type of body you want and the health you need. Learn from versatile nutritionist: You have the opportunity to learn from a versatile nutritionist thanks to online nutrition consultation. These online dietitians are well equipped with better specialization in health and nutrition.

How to choose a legit dietician?

Are you thinking of getting healthier and rethinking the food you eat? And is your habits around food likely one of the first things that comes to mind? Luckily for all good reasons, a healthy eating plan supports myriad health goals which have proven to improve cardiovascular risk factors, increase fertility, and support healthy ageing, among other diseases.

Therefore, focusing on our behaviours around food is a great way to address a plethora of different health concerns and feel better, happier, and more energetic. However, the main question is: What’s the best way to start? It is the part where a great nutritionist comes into play.

Whether you need assistance to figure out the basics of where to start or have a specific health condition that you want to address, or you want a little motivation to continue on your journey, it is helpful to enlist a professional nutritionist for better health. There are numerous factors to consider when choosing a nutritionist that makes the process confusing. But the reward for finding a great nutritionist that you love working with can become priceless.

Here are some tips regarding what to look for when choosing someone to help you along your health journey.

Know Which Credentials You’re Looking For

There’s a horde of terms and credentials out there in the food and health world, such as a registered dietitian, nutritionist, holistic nutritionist, etc. Hence, always research their educational background and credentials before working with them. Ensuring they possess the skills to give you sound advice and services that fit your payment plan is essential. Here are some key pointers to help break through the clutter and understand what to look for in a pro.

All registered dietitians are nutritionists. However, not all nutritionists are registered, dietitians.

A registered dietitian will have either an “RD” or an “RDN” after their name. Here, RDN stands for “registered dietitian nutritionist”. Both the titles, RD and RDN, are used interchangeably by dietitians.

The RD/RDN title means that the practitioner:

Has a minimum of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited program with an extensive nutrition and science curriculum.

Has completed a dietetic internship.

The Commission has passed a national examination on Dietetic Registration (CDR).

Maintains their credential through continuing professional education.

Think about Your “Why” and Write them Down

When looking for a nutritionist, always consider why you are seeking help. Most dietitians have specialized areas in which they practice, so it is essential to look for a dietitian to help you address your specific health needs and goals.

Watch Out for Red Flags

Remember this: If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Stay away from anyone who offers a “quick fix” or anecdotal advice. These types of gimmicks are used as a sales tool to draw people. But they are not founded in science and are not unique to your body and needs. Proper nutrition advice must be individualized and evidence-based since what works for one person may not work for another. The actual change is often slow, and it requires patience. It is not always popular, but it is the only approach that helps lead to long-term health and improved habits.

Have Your Questions Ready

After you’ve identified someone, you would also like to explore working with them. As such, it is always favourable to have a list of questions ready for during your consultation. It will help you address the topics that are most important to you.

Ask what their nutrition philosophy is.

Ask about the experience with specific concerns and goals.

Ask about insurance upfront.

8 best online Nutritionists and Dietitian for weight loss in India

Here are the top 8 dietitians in India who can guide you on the right path and lead to the pinnacle of good health and fitness.

Roshni is undoubtedly the best online nutritionist in India for weight loss. Her team not only gives diet plans like other nutritionists but give lifestyle changes so that even after stopping consultation with her, your weight loss journey keeps on going. Roshni Sanghvi is an Indian sports nutritionist, body transformation specialist and blogger. She is the first Indian to represent on a national bodybuilding stage being on a 100% plant-based diet. Roshni is a holistic nutritionist, graduated from the prestigious NutraPhoria college of nutrition in Canada. She is also an ACE-certified personal trainer, certified PlantFed gut coach, certified Bodyshred, and Animal flow instructor with a specialization in disease reversal through food and lifestyle modification.

Her approach is more focused on helping you in adopting a healthy lifestyle. With her result-oriented holistic methods, she has managed to transform and reverse lifestyle diseases such as PCOS, Thyroid, Diabetes etc for 12k+ clients worldwide.

You can also check her daily nutrition tips on Instagram and Facebook

Rujuta Diwekar

Rujuta Diwekar is one of India’s leading sports science and nutrition experts. She is also amongst the world’s most-followed nutritionists. Additionally, she is a best-selling author and India’s foremost speaker on health and wellness. Diwekar is also the winner of the ‘Nutrition award’ from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology.

Originally from Mumbai, Diwekar was naturally introduced to a health-conscious family, and she was made mindful of nourishment at a young age. As a result, she was athletic in school and shaped a healthy lifestyle. Rujuta has a postgraduate qualification in sport science and nutrition from SNDT University, Mumbai, and she has also pursued an education in yoga and Vedanta at Rishikesh.

Shonali Sabherwal

Shonali Sabherwal has been a macrobiotic nutritionist and a part of the macrobiotic culture in India since 2006. She authored three books on dieting and ran the brand ‘Soulfood’.

She is also India’s first certified and qualified instructor and counsellor in macrobiotics from the Kushi Institute, Becket, Massachusetts, US. Sabherwal has a Master of Arts in Economics from Mumbai University and a Master of Arts in Marketing Research from Marquette University Milwaukee. She was worked as a marketing research professional for 12 years with MRAS Dun & Bradstreet, Pathfinders, Lintas and with AC Nielsen before turning to macrobiotics as a career choice.

In the food category, Shonali Sabherwal was one of the recipients of the Times of India SheUnltd Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2019. Further, she had also received the Vogue Best Nutritionist Award in 2020.

Sabherwal has published four books, namely,

The Beauty Diet,

The Love Diet,

The Detox Diet and

Vipassana: The Timeless Secret To Meditate and Be Calm (2021).

Nmami Agarwal

Nmami Agarwal is the founder and CEO of NmamiLife. Agarwal completed her specialization in Nutrition and Dietetics from Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences. She suggests and believes in the diet as part of one’s entire lifestyle and not only an attribute that can be measured through a meagre weighing scale. She has been advising customized diet plans based on a person’s medical history, health goals, lifestyle, and fitness levels ever since the commencement of NmamiLife.

Kamala Krishnaswamy

Kamala Krishnaswamy is one of Indian’s leading scientists in nutrition. She was also the leading director of National Institute of Nutrition and the president of the Nutrition Society of India.

Krishnaswamy earned her MBBS and MD in Internal Medicine from Osmania University. She did her training in clinical pharmacology at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden under a World Health Organization fellowship. Krishnaswamy later joined the National Institute of Nutrition in 1964 and became its director in 1997.

Ryan Fernando

Ryan Fernando is an award-winning celebrity Sports Nutritionist. He has an unfathomable list of accolades attributed to him and an endless list of star athletes and celebrities associated with him. He set up a clinic chain under brand Qua Nutrition to provide scientifically designed diets to everyone that houses over 50 specialized dieticians.

Fernando has conducted over a thousand lectures at different forums on Sports and Fitness Nutrition in the last decade. He is also responsible for the state-of-the-Art software used at QUA NUTRITION to deliver tailored nutrition plans to all walks of life. Ryan is also an alumnus of the prestigious IIM-A.

Ishi Khosla

Hailing from Delhi, Ishi Khosla is the CEO of Whole Foods, a one-stop-shop for nourishment needs. She experienced obesity at an exceptionally young age. It was Khosla’s growth that piqued her interest in nutrition. She denied giving her MBBS exam, and instead, she obtained a degree from Lady Irwin College in Food and Nutrition. She quit her profitable profession as a nutritionist in the preventive cardiology unit of Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, to set up Whole Foods. Khosla is also a practising clinical nutritionist, author, entrepreneur, researcher, columnist, and welfare worker.

Anjali Mukherjee

Anjali Mukherjee, also known as the “official nutritionist” to the Miss India candidates, began her organization, Health Total, in 1997. Mukherjee began her clinical practice in 1984 as a graduate of the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Mumbai. She also has a degree in clinical nourishment from the American Academy of Nutrition.

Anjali Mukherjee is a specialist in clinical nutrition, and she also has a PhD in alternative medicine. Mukherjee believes in diagnosing and understanding her patients to the core to help discover crucial insights into their lifestyles.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it can be easily argued that getting good health and well-being is all about preparing your body and mind for it. However, sometimes your body and mind are unwilling to accept this challenge. And this is the right time when you need the help of an online dietician consultation, who can help you in your weight loss/gain or well-being journey towards achieving good health and well-being.