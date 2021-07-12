Richard Branson Virgin Galactic Flight took off on the 11th of July. Richard Branson Virgin Galactic Flight had been under development by his company for about 17 years.

Maneuvering through Richard Branson Virgin Galactic Flight

On 11th July, Richard Branson Virgin Galactic Flight which is called the VSS Unity, flew to an altitude of 55 miles which is approximately 88.5 kilometers and 45,000 feet from the ground. After reaching this height, the pilots cut off the engines and allowed it to drift for about 5 minutes. The earth’s curvature was visible through the windows of the spaceship.

Richard Branson Virgin Galactic Flight website even highlighted a set timer to mark the launch of a new space age. Regarding the trip, Branson said, “We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody — and change the world for good.”

Prior to the take off, according to Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Flight website, the spaceship and the mothership will climb together to below 50,000 feet, after which the pilots will let go off the spaceship from the mothership.

Sixteen cameras were fixed inside the spaceship, which recorded every moment inside the spaceship in high definition. The spaceship consisted of seventeen windows, through which the passengers will be able to see Earth for the first time. As the spaceship reaches the space, the people on board will endure a feeling of weightlessness for a few minutes and the colour outside the window will transition from blue to indigo to midnight black.

On 11 July, Richard Branson and his team returned back to earth over an hour after taking off. He described the trip as an “experience of a lifetime.” In a press conference held after his return, he said, “I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing can prepare you for the view of Earth from space. The whole thing was just magical.”

Crew Members of the Space Ship

Chief Pilot, Dave Mackay

Pilot, Michael Masucci

Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, Sirisha Bandla

Lead Operations Engineer, Colin Bennet

Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Flight Evaluation

Richard Branson took his notebook along with him and gathered around 30 to 40 things that can be changed to elevate the level of the trip for the next passenger who will accompany them. He said “The only way sometimes you can find these little things is to get in a spaceship and go to space and experience it for yourself.”

It has been quite a long journey for Sir Richard Branson to reach this level. He first announced his motive to manufacture a space plane in the year 2004 with a dream to start a commercial plan service by 2007. However, technical obstacles and a catastrophic accident in the year 2014 transformed his dream into one of the most testing tasks of his life. Nevertheless, for Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Flight, around 600 people have paid a deposit for tickets to space, which will sum up to around $250,000 each.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who is set to travel to space on the 20th of July, went on instagram to convey his best wishes to Richard Branson and his team.

Furthermore, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX went on twitter and wished Richard Branson all the best for his endeavour.