Population has been a concern and a plus point for many countries and now when we talk collectively, our world population has crossed the mark of 8 billion on 15th of November 2022.

According to the World Population Prospects 2022, India is progressing in terms of population and it is likely to cross china in the coming year 2023.

Antonio Gutierres recently said that as the world population day is falling into the milestone year this time we are forecasting the birth of earth’s eighth billionth inhabitant.

This is the year to celebrate our cultural diversity, our spectacle advancement in health have drastically reduced the maternal and child morality rates and increased the lifespan.

This is a moment to celebrate but also the moment to take care of our planet and to reflect on where we lack and fall short of commitments to one another.

World Population Prospects of 2022

The projections shared by United Nation states that world’s population could easily reach 8.5 billion in the year 2030 and by 2050 it could reach to 9.7 billion. The projections for 2080s is much more a number to be reaching 10.4 billion and is expected to remain that much till 2100.

When we talk about the global population, it was growing at the slowest rate since 1950s and had fallen by 1% in 2020. The Planet needs to be ready with everything when we hit that number to make sure there is a bright future for each and every one of us.

Decline in the Fertility rate

It was also seen in the World Population Prospects of 2022 that in many countries, the fertility rate has fallen at a drastic level. As of today, two- third of our population resides in countries where the population rate is below 2.1 births per women.

It is expected that the population of more than 61 countries is expected to decrease by more than 1% by 2050. 50% of the increase in the population is concentrated to few countries like Egypt, India, Democratic Republic of Congo, Philippines, Pakistan , Ethiopia, and the United republic of Tanzania. And the other 50% is expected to be contributed to the world population from Sub-Saharan African countries.

The UN Under Secretary General of Economic and Social Affairs ,”Liu Zhenmin said that the relationship between Sustainable development and population growth is multifaceted and as a whole planet we need to come over our challenges to avoid hunger and malnutrition. The Health and education system also needs to be at par with the rapid population growth.

Together We Stand and Achieve

In many countries the effect of Pandemic was drastically seen in reduced pregnancies and child birth due to reduced fertility rate and this is contributing to the decrease in the population growth however, collectively we need to take a step forward for the new generations to make the world a better place.

We achieved the 8 billion population benchmark just 11 years after we had reached 7 billion , similarly a collective step forward can create wonders for the new generations to come in all aspects.