Interesting Facts about Space that will leave you astounded

Space is the endless dimension that exists beyond the surface of the Earth. It is home to all the planets, the moon, the sun, the stars, satellites, and every other heavenly body. So, without further ado let’s dive into this article and take a look at some of the most interesting facts about space.

Interesting Facts about Space: There is no sound in space

Every one of us is quite aware of the fact, that sound waves need a medium via which they can travel. Under normal circumstances like that of the earth, the atmosphere acts as the medium of transport. However, space does not have an atmosphere due to which the transportation of sound is impossible. Hence, the area of the space is completely silent.

Venus is the hottest planet in the space

If we think of the situation logically, it might be concluded that mercury is the hottest planet in the solar system. We can come to this conclusion by thinking of the fact that mercury is the closest planet to the sun. However, this conception is wrong due to the fact that Venus is actually the hottest plant to exist. Venus has a temperature of 450° C.

The reason for Mercury not being the hottest planet in the solar system is the planet’s lack of atmosphere.

A year in Venus is shorter than a day

Yes, it is true. A day on the planet Venus is actually 18 days longer than a whole year. This is due to the fact that Venus has a slow axis of rotation. It takes 243 Earth days to complete one day. Whereas, its orbit around the sun is only 225 Earth days.

The Sun’s total mass is about 99.86% of the solar system

The sun’s density is so extremely intense that it occupies around 99.86% mass of the whole solar system.

Furthermore, the sun blends about 600 million tons of hydrogen into helium every second.

The Earth contains more trees than the number of stars in the Milky Way

No matter how surprising this fact might seem, it is actually true. The Earth comprises about three trillion trees. Whereas, our galaxy the Milky Way comprises somewhere between 100 to 400 billion stars.

Interaction between two individual pieces of the same metal in space will permanently bond them together

This process actually occurs in space. It is due to the fact that the atoms of the separate pieces of metals are oblivious to the fact that they are different pieces. Hence, they end up joining into one piece. This phenomenon is termed ‘cold welding’. This phenomenon does not occur on Earth since the metals are separated by water and air.

Walking on the surfaces of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune is not possible

It is true that an individual will not be able to walk on the surfaces of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. This is due to the fact that these aforementioned planets have no solid surface of the land.

The Sun can accommodate about 1.3 million piles of earth inside it

Every one of us is aware of the fact that the sun is extremely huge in size. However, some people might be quite unaware of the fact that the sun can fit around 1.3 million piles of earth inside it. This makes it one of the most interesting facts about space.

9. The price of a full NASA spacesuit is $12,000,000

Quite astonishing, but this fact is indeed very true. The total price of a full NASA spacesuit is $12 million. Out of the total, around 70% of the price comes from the backpack and control module.

Furthermore, another fact that will leave you stunned is that the spacesuits that NASA currently uses were actually built in the year 1974. Hence, if those spacesuits were to be priced based on the current day expenditures, their value will be around a total of 150 million dollars.

10. Comets are actually the residues that were left behind after the formation of the solar system

Comets are indeed the remains of the creation of the solar system that took place around 4.5 billion years ago. Their composition includes sand, ice, and carbon dioxide.

Thus, we have finally come to the end of this very insightful article. We have successfully talked about some of the most interesting facts about space. All these facts are sure to educate you more regarding the various aspects of space.